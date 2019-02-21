South African runner Caster Semenya is looking to overturn eligibility rules for hyperandrogenic athletes in her appeal case which started Monday in Switzerland. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Hearing on the case of runner Caster Semenya and testosterone

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 February, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Testosterone is  primarily a male hormone.

South African gold medal winning female runner Caster Semenya apparently has a lot of testosterone naturally in her body. It’s been suggested that has given her an unfair advantage over other female athletes.

The international body governing track and field events has set limits on the amount of testosterone women can have in their bodies and requirements to lower the levels through hormone suppression. Semenya whose natural testosterone is above the limits, is challenging this decision.

Amanda Coletta, is a freelance sports journalist who has covered the International Olympic Committee and Doping

Listen

A high level of testosterone in females, as in Caster Semenya’s case,  is known as hyperandrogeny.

Freelance journalist Amanda Coletta (Twitter)

Freelance journalist Amanda Coletta (Twitter)

The case brought by Semenya against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) is being heard in Lausanne Switzerland this week at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It involves three judges who will decide whether the IAAF levels for testosterone in elite athlete women are to be maintained or not. Currently women with levels deemed too high are required to take hormone supressors during six months before competition in order to lower their testosterone level to within the set limits prior to an international competition.  The IAAF says this helps to level the competition field among the female athletes..

The sitting this week will hear scientific evidence from both sides which both support and refute claims that the high testosterone gives Semenya an unfair advantage.

A decision is expected next month.

Caster Semenya with lawyers at the Lausanne tribunal this week (Harold Cunningham-Getty Images- via Radio-Canada)

If the decision goes against the IAAF, it would be their second loss in this controversy after having set hyperandrogenism levels in 2011 which at that time lowered serum levels of natural testosterone from below 10 nanomoles per liter of blood to 5 nanomoles.

That was challenged by Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, who won a CAS verdict in 2015 when the judges said the IAAF did not prove the case of hyperandrogenism and unfair advantage and asked the IAAF to submit new evidence.

Semenya’s lawyers are hoping for a decision in her favour by March 26th, six months before the 2019 world championships in  Qatar.

Additional information-

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Saving endangered species in Canada missing proper Indigenous input: study

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Will Canada win the race for lab-grown "meat"?

Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Hearing on the case of runner Caster Semenya and testosterone

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Screen time more than doubled for the very young: study

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Rush for heavy truck licences ahead of new rules

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Canadians are concerned about “fake news”

RCI | Français

9 Québécois sur 10 sont favorables au don d’organes, mais plusieurs mythes doivent être dissipés

RCI | Español

Nace otro gigante mundial de la animación: está basado en Canadá y un latino lo lleva adelante

RCI | 中文

加拿大议员呼吁社交媒体大佬出席国际听证会，遏制网上假新闻

تيريزا شاربونو وزوجها إيف شاربونو يساعدان القادمين الجدد في التأقلم مع خصوصيّات اللّغة الانكليزيّة المحكيّة في كندا/Thérèse Charbonneauالعربية | RCI

القادمون الجدد والتآلف مع خصوصيّات الانكليزيّة المحكيّة في كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Allégations d'ingérence : le procureur général du Canada « ne vit pas sur une île », plaide LamettiLe procès du Journal de Mourréal commencera le 1er avrilQuébec précise ce que les écoles peuvent facturer ou non aux parents« Je n’ai plus le même appétit » : Georges St-Pierre prend sa retraiteLa Caisse de dépôt affiche un rendement de 4,2 % en 2018 Hayabusa 2 sur le point de mordre dans l’astéroïde RyuguHydro-Québec versera 170 M$ US au Maine pour développer une ligne de transportQuébec exclut « à ce stade-ci » une commission d'enquête sur les prêtres pédophilesIncendie mortel à Halifax : la maison avait des détecteurs de fumée câblésInsatisfait de son salaire, l'acteur Jussie Smollett a mis en scène sa propre agression
Latest revelations hint at shocking global scope of Catholic Church sex abuse scandalMaduro closing Brazil border days before humanitarian aid set to be deliveredOttawa looks to expedite bringing relatives to Canada for Syrian parents who lost 7 kids in fireTop civil servant slams SNC-Lavalin media report as erroneous, 'defamatory'Doctors report uptick in teens, young adults choosing to vaccinate against parents' wishesRelatives mourn after 67 people killed in Bangladesh fireEmpire actor Jussie Smollett staged hate crime on himself to promote his career, police sayNike shares sell off after basketball star's shoe breaks live on TVCoast guard lieutenant accused of creating hit list of U.S. liberals due in courtPope wants to talk about child sex abuse in the Church. Victims and critics want much more