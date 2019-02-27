Canadian comedians not laughing at Canadian radio takeover from U.S.

Canadian comedians are angry at a takeover of the “Canada Laughs” channel which was carried on Sirius XM satellite radio.

The channel had been carrying exclusive Canadian content since it began in 2005, but has recently entered into partnership with Just for Laughs, an operation now owned by a U.S talent agency and Canadian comedian Howie Mandel who makes his living in the U.S.

Canada Laughs channel becomes Just for Laughs channel

The Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians says a great many Canadian comedians depended on the channel both for exposure and for the important royalty cheques.

They note the new format of the channel plays American comedians, international comedians, decades old comedy, and material owned by the Just for Laughs operation from their many festivals and events.

Making a living as a comedian in Canada is already tough due to the huge spread out country, and the vast inundation of American media and comedians into the Canadian market.

Canadian dismay and anger has been expressed by both newcomer comedians and by established Canadian stars through the social media hashtag #justformoney

Quoted by the Canadian Press, Canadian Stand-up Association president and Toronto-based comedian Sandra Battaglini said, “For some people, this is their primary source of income, It’s devastating for people, because these changes have already started happening, and people have stopped being played”.

Howie Mandel has tried to reassure Canadian comedians on social media and interviews, but has been met with strong criticism, some saying they’ll be losing up to half their income with the takeover.

Video by Canadian comedian Dave Nystrom via Twitter

Quoted by Canadian Press, Scott Thompson noted for his role in the ground breaking hit comedy show “Kids in the Hall” said, “”Just For Laughs made a terrible decision today that once again treats Canadian comics as second class”,

