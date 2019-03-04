Kayak to Klemtu is the story of an Indigenous teen who organizes a dangerous trip to go testify for the protection of ancestral lands. (Mongrel Media)

Newcomers to see Indigenous film, meet actress

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 4 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

New Canadians will have an opportunity to screen an Indigenous film and meet its star as part of a Welcome to Canada Program, now in its 9th year. The program has presented dozens of film screenings for over 15,000 people studying English as a second language and new Canadians across the country. 

This year there will be special screenings of the film Kayak To Klemtu and a question-and-answer session with the film’s star Ta’Kaiyha Blaney at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21  on March 12, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Blaney is an actress, activist and musician from the Tla`Amin Indigeous community in the western province of British Columbia.

The audience will have an opportunity to talk with the film`s star, Ta’Kaiyha Blaney. (Mongrel Media)

Film features beautiful but dangerous quest

The film is the story of a 14-year-old girl who wants to kayak to a remote island to testify at a hearing to protect her ancestral land from an oil pipeline. She cannot accomplish this alone so she gathers family and others to take on the beautiful but dangerous trip.

The film is presented by the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax and REEL Canada, a non-profit which promotes Canadian film and “its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Critics say new pot legislation should go farther

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada joins in new NASA space project

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Used Aussie jets to cost millions more than earlier estimate

Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous

Newcomers to see Indigenous film, meet actress

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

March is Fraud Prevention Month

RCI | Français

La violence économique envers les femmes, le cas d’Hélène

RCI | Español

Trump, la cláusula que agravaría la situación en Cuba y afectaría a empresas canadienses y extranjeras

RCI | 中文

礼品卡还在手里，可卡里的钱被人盗用了。这是咋回事？

رئيس حكومة كيبيك فرنسوا لوغو لم يعد متفائلا من الانتخابات الفدرالية بالنسبة لكيبيك/الصحافة الكنديةالعربية | RCI

ملف SNC-Lavalin: تأثيره السلبي على كيبيك في الانتخابات الفدرالية