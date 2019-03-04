Residents of controversial B.C. tent city are evacuated

It’s raised hackles and been the subject of controversy since it was created nearly two years ago as a response to a lack of affordable housing in southern British Columbia.

A tent city known as Anita’s Place in the city of Maple Ridge is back in the news after authorities ordered it be evacuated this weekend following three fires that exploded propane cylinders, threatening the safety of residents.

The evacuation order followed a fire Friday morning.

It was the ninth fire since the camp formed in May, 2017 following the closing of a busy Maple Ridge shelter and followed two others and an explosion earlier in the week.

The evacuation order follows confrontations between camp residents and police last weekend during which six people were arrested as the RCMP, private security guards, Maple Ridge firefighters and city staff attempted to enforce a court order giving the city the right to address safety concerns.

Neighbours have long wanted the camp dismantled.

Since the camp’s formation in May, 2017, Anita’s Place’s approximately 150 residents have defeated two legal actions to evict them.

On Saturday, Maple Ridge officials said all displaced residents would be provided with “meals and a warm place to sleep” and that an emergency reception centre had been set up.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV, Global, Vancouver Sun