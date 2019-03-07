A woman selects produce in a Toronto grocery store. The food industry is just one of many adapting to the rise of single-person households in this country. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Number of Canadian single-person households skyrocketing

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 7 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A new report from Statistics Canada finds more Canadians than ever before are living alone and that the number of single-person households has doubled over the past 35 years.

There are now more single-person households than households of any other kind.

StatsCan found the fastest growing age group for living alone is middle adulthood, people aged 35-to-64.

Nora Galbraith, a senior analyst at Statistics Canada’s demography division and a co-author of the report, which is based on 2016 Census data and the 2017 General Social Survey on Family, cites a number of reasons for the increase.

These include increased life expectancies for men and the advent of no-fault divorce which she says has contributed the more even gender distribution of single-person households.

Changes in social norms and what is “acceptable” have also contributed.

The number of Canadians living alone has doubled over the past 35 years.

“We no longer, as a society, define adulthood as equating with being married, especially as more young people are pursuing higher education.” Galbraith told CBC News.

The report found that not everyone who lives alone is unattached romantically–about a third of people between 20 and 34 are in what are called LAT relationships (living apart together).

About 20 per cent of people aged 35 to 64 are in a LAT relationship.

The report found that not everyone who lives alone plans to stay that way long-term

“A large majority did intend to form a union in the future, so that suggests that living alone is a stepping stone for them,” Galbraith says.

The study found a 10 per cent difference in the degree of happiness between people living alone and people living with others.

Among adults aged 20 or older living alone, 61 per cent reported they were were satisfied with their situation.

Among those living with others, 71 per cent said they were satisfied.

With files, from CBC, CP, Toronto Star, Yahoo Finance

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Economy, Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Canadian Muslim organisation against “honour” crimes

Twice yearly, native settlements were visited by a government doctor. Shown here is T.J.Orford, doctor and agent for the James Bay district, with a child showing signs of tuberculosis. The child will be hospitalized "outside"(ie in southern Canada) at government expense. Jan. 1946 (Library and ARchives Canada, Mikan-3225246)
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

HIV-AIDS: Second patient “cured” but not yet a cure

Economy, Environment, International, Politics

China-Canada political tension: now extending to trade?

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Fracking firm told to cease work at well near Alberta earthquake site

RCI | Français

Le Canadien Alex Trebek est atteint d'un cancer du pancréas de stade quatre

RCI | Español

¿Se justifica el temor del regreso al país de los yihadistas canadienses?

RCI | 中文

他说vs她说：特鲁多的前政治顾问在众议院司法委员会作证

العربية | RCI

إعفاء ويلسون رايبولد من حقيبة العدل غير متصل بـ"أس أن سي – لافالان" حسب باتس