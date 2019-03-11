An estimated five million Canadians smoke. A class-action lawsuit in Quebec has been upheld by an appeals court meaning the major tobacco companies in Canada could face billions of dollars in damage costs to smokers (iSTock)

Credit protection for tobacco giant following lawsuit decision

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 11 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The big Canadian unit of one of the world’s major tobacco firms, Japan Tobacco Inc. (JTI), has been granted creditor protection following a courth ruling against big tobacco.

This month the Quebec Court of Appeal upheld a class-action lawsuit filed by Quebec smokers that tobacco companies put profits ahead of health concerns of smokers.

The ruling upheld a 2015 decision that the Canadian units of British American Tobacco (Imperial Tobacco), JTI (MacDonald), and Philip Morris Int’l. (Rothman’s-Benson and Hedges) should pay $15 billion for smokers who became ill with cancer or emphysema or addicted to cigarettes.

One of the arguments by tobacco companies is that smokers should have been aware of health risks because of the required warning labels on all cigarette packs.. (Graham Hughes-CP)

JTI-MacDonald sought and was granted creditor protection after saying that it’s share of the damage of some $1.7 billion exceeded its capacity to pay.  It says the credit protection application

was needed to continue its operations and protect jobs in Canada.

In a press release, JTI-MacDonald said it disagrees with the Quebec court decision adding they have always operated within strict Canadian and Q!uebec laws, regulations and conduct and that “Canadians have had a very high awareness of the health risks of smoking. That awareness has been reinforced by the health warnings printed on every legal cigarette package for 47 years”.

Even as lawsuits are filed against big tobacco over the dangers of smoking, the federal government has approved the recreational smoking of cannabis (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Other provinces are also suing the tobacco companies to recoup health care costs. Ontario for example is claiming $50 million.

At least one analyst has said that if the tobacco companies declare bankruptcy, the sale of illegal cigarettes could skyrocket. The tobacco companies have said they will seek a hearing with the Supreme Court of Canada.

It is interesting to note that while tobacco faces serious financial threat from law suits connected with smoking, the federal government has legalised the recreational smoking of cannabis and dozens of new companies have sprung up to meet a burgeoning market.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Cyber warfare: cooperation needed between military and industry

RCI | Français

À la découverte des bienfaits de l’art-thérapie grâce à des formations ouvertes à tous à l'École d'été de l’UQAT

RCI | Español

Trabajadores temporales chilenos habrían sido estafados en Canadá

RCI | 中文

一边是饭碗，一边是法律：魁北克人看SNC-兰万灵行贿案

الموسيقي اللبناني جاد رحباني مع مجموعة من الأطفال يشاركون في ورشة عمل موسيقيّة في غطار مشروع "البوم 11" الذي اطلقته منظّمة اليونيسيف/موقع اليونيسيفالعربية | RCI

اليونيسيف: "ألبوم 11" للأطفال بصوتهم علّه ينسيهم أصوات المدافع