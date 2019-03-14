Smog and dust like that seen in New Delhi on Nov. 10, 2017 are among the many threats to human health documented in a comprehensive UN report. (Altaf Qadri/AP Photo)

Humanity is at a crossroads: new environmental report

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 14 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A comprehensive new UN report ties together climate change and other environmental issues and concludes millions of people will die unless urgent action is taken. But it says “the world has the science, technology and finance it need to move toward a more sustainable development pathway,” if the public, business and political leaders can stop clinging to the old ways of doing things.

This sixth Global Environment Outlook was produced by 250 scientists and expert from more than 70 countries.

Millions may die, warn scientists

“It talks about the potential for millions and millions of people to die as a result of what is happening with climate change as it damages ocean systems, agricultural productivity, floods cities, causes mass migration, social dislocation and conflict,” says Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence. “So, it makes it pretty clear that human lives are directly threatened and our civilization overall is at peril unless we get ahead of this issue.”

The report says more must be done to keep pollutants out of freshwater systems. (iStock)

Protect water, urge scientists

Among other things, the report warns that pollutants in freshwater systems will see resistance to antibiotics become a major cause of death by 2050 and endocrine disruptors will affect fertility rates and child neurodevelopment. Unless “we drastically scale up environmental protections” areas in Asia, the Middle East and Africa could see millions of premature deaths.

To mitigate these effects, the report calls for a new way of thinking where the ‘grow now, clean up after’ model is changed to a near-zero-waste economy by 2050. A top priority is to move away from fossil fuels as a source of energy and toward renewable energy sources.

Eat less meat, waste less food

There are several suggestions on how to do this. The report calls for the world to eat less meat and waste less food. Currently, one third of global food is wasted and 56 per cent of that waste happens in industrialized countries.

As urbanization “is happening at unprecedented level,” the report calls for improved governments, land-use planning and green infrastructure. It also argues for investment in rural areas to reduce the pressure for people to migrate.

While there has been much attention of the flow of 8 million tons of plastic into the oceans each year, there is no global agreement to reduce marine litter, write the report’s authors.

One-third of the world’s food goes to waste, notes the report. (iStock)

Technology exists, but political will is lacking, say authors

They call for policy interventions that address entire systems like energy, food and waste rather than individual issues like water pollution. They note for example, that climate mitigation for achieving the targets set in the Paris Agreement would cost about US $22 trillion but the combined health benefits from reduced air pollution could amount to US $54 trillion.

The policies and technologies exist to fashion new kinds of development to avoid the risks, but what is lacking is the political will to implement the necessary policies at “a sufficient speed and scale,” say co-chairs of the UN Environment’s Global Environmental Outlook (2016-2019).

Concludes Gray: “For Canadians and people around the world, we need to be thinking every time we go to the ballot box, who are we voting for and who has the best climate plan on offer. There shouldn’t be an election fought anywhere in the world nowadays that is not about who has the best plan to address these issues because they’re the ones that are going to define whether or not we have a viable future.”

The report was released on March 13, 2019 at the assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme in Nairobi, Kenya.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Ready for World Sleep Day? Wake Up! It's coming Friday

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

X-games (winter) : Calgary to host next three years

Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

International survey on nationality: Who is “accepted"

RCI | Français

Bouteflika a « dégagé » pour mieux s’accrocher à son 4e mandat

RCI | Español

Insectarium de Montreal: el mundo visto con ojos de insecto

RCI | 中文

加东普通患者的困境：是换肺还是卖房？

العربية | RCI

أهل القرطاس والقلم وعشاقُ الحرف والكلمة على موعد في كيبيك