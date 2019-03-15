European Union to begin new travel document requirement

New travel requirements for Europe

Canadians are used to fairly easy travel to most countries around the world, especially Europe.

Show your passport and that’s about it. Well, for Canadians and some 60 other countries like the U.S., it’s about to get just slightly more complicated.

Starting January 1st of 2021, a new policy called the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS)will come into effect.

Canadians (and other normally visa-free travellers) will have to apply for it ahead of time. This is an online and entirely electronic process requiring a valid passport, email address, and valid credit card or debit card, and a payment of eight dollars for Canadians. Some security questions will need to be answered along with an outline of travel plans.

The reason for the new policy to track people entering European countries is due to, “recent security concerns with terrorism and the migrant crisis have called for a better management of who is entering EU borders. The EU has continuously declared its goal of making travelling within its borders a more secure experience.”

Once granted the ETIAS is good for multiple entries for a period of three years.

Additional information-sources