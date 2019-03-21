Canada scores only 11th in literacy among OECD nations and about 20% of the population has very limited literacy skills which is directly linked to poverty. A new report says literacy should be a human right (Chris Young-CP)

Canadian non-profit agency says literacy should be a right

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It seems shocking but in a developed country with a well-established education system, about a fifth of the population has serious problems with literacy, and almost half the population is below the international average standard for literacy.

That’s according to a new report by Frontier College, a national charitable literacy organization

Stephen Faul, is President and CEO of the agency.

Listen

The report  called “Literary and Essential Skills as a Poverty Reduction Strategy” also points out that those with low literacy skills will have limited employment opportunities and so are often relegated to low level jobs or no jobs. The report says low literacy is closely connected with poverty.

Stephen Faul, CEO- Frontier College

Faul says that generally those with low literacy skills earn up to 70 per cent less than those with good literacy skills.

On a literacy rating by the Organisation of Economic Development of its countries, Canada ranks 11th of the 35 countries listed.

Literacy Should Be A Human Right

The major point, and first recommendation in the report however is that it is time to consider literacy as a human right. Faul says “recognizing literacy as a policy priority and renewing our commitment to this priority to ensure we can unlock the potential of each and every Canadian.”

The 11 key findings in the report include for example, points such as:

  • There is a clear and well-established relationship between literacy skills and the experience of poverty.
  • Contextualizing program content to learners’ goals is most effective in facilitating transitions to employment or education.
  • Awareness and accessibility to programs is the most significant challenge for stakeholders.
  • Improving self-esteem, resilience, and self-confidence are key objectives and important indicators of success for literacy programmes.

There are also 11 recommendations first among them is that governments should recognize literacy as a human right and that it should be a central pillar within any comprehensive poverty reduction strategy. Also that there should be greater integration and collaboration among various service providers and that “any effort to increase literacy skills must be coupled with necessary supports and services that alleviate the burden of poverty and remove barriers to learning”.

Frontier College has been providing learning skills education since 1899 where it began teaching literacy in remote Canadian communities and work camps.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canadian non-profit agency says literacy should be a right

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada needs more electric buses: think-tank

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The silent killing of marine life: Ghost gear

RCI | Français

Marijuana médicinale dans les lieux publics: 900 personnes se joignent au CFAMM pour demander l'autorisation de Québec 

RCI | Español

El arte sin fronteras de Pedro Lasch

RCI | 中文

墨西哥旅游者爱上蒙特利尔

نيل بروس، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة "أس أن سي لافالان" - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

شركة "أس أن سي لافالان" قد تسرّح بعض عمّالها إذا مُنعت من المشاركة في المناقصات الحكومية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les aînés au centre d’un budget sans grandes surprises à QuébecTrump veut reconnaître la souveraineté d'Israël sur le GolanLes faits saillants du premier budget de la CAQBudget Québec 2019 : un programme « insuffisant » et « catastrophique », dit l’oppositionLe marathon de votes se poursuit aux CommunesBudget Québec 2019 : 5,18 milliards en allègements fiscauxDes dispositifs de sécurité vendus en option par Boeing sont scrutés de près par les enquêteursLa fonte des glaciers du mont Everest dévoile de plus en plus de cadavresWilson-Raybould a « d'autres arguments à faire valoir », plaide l'ex-ministre PhilpottLa France veut juger une Québécoise pour la mort de son fils
Man who sent pipe bombs to CNN and prominent Democrats pleads guiltyAnother OPP officer dies by suicideAir Canada says their 737 Max jets have all safety features Boeing sells as extrasBrexit suddenly gets real as emergency Cobra committee takes charge of No Deal preparationsJudge considers 'shockingly high' sentence request for truck driver in Humboldt bus crashFacebook says it stored millions of passwords in plain text, sparking security fearsTrudeau defends actions as Philpott asks if Wilson-Raybould was sidelined over SNC-LavalinGreat Lakes are rapidly warming, likely to trigger more flooding and extreme weather'I don't have the answer': Government lawyer responds when asked how U.S. will track migrants in MexicoDaniel and Eugene Levy to end Schitt's Creek after Season 6