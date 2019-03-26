Worst roads campaign may elicit improvements

A not-for-profit auto club, the CAA, has kicked off its annual worst roads campaign to help authorities understand what road improvements are most urgently needed in the province of Ontario. The CAA is inviting motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike to vote for the roads most in need of attention in their city or town.

They could be concerned about such things as potholes, deteriorating pavement, poor or non-existent cycling or walking infrastructure or poor road signs.

So many potholes in spring

In Canada at this time of year potholes are a particular problem. Temperatures swing above and below freezing, melting water that seeps into cracks in the roads, then freezes and expands causing the asphalt to heave and create potholes. These can damage cars and cause accidents when drivers swerve to try to avoid them.

Governments responded

Last year, the worst roads campaign led to several road improvements. A spokesman for the CAA told CBC that since the campaign’s launch, municipal leaders across the province had contacted the CAA to announce improvements so that roads which appeared on its list in the past don’t show up in future.

Ontarians can vote in 2019 Worst Road campaign until April 26, 2019.