The RCAF demonstration CF-16 Hornet painted to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary in 2017 (Cpl Manuela Berger, CK01-2017-0278-009

History Canada: April 1, 1924, The Royal Candian Air Force is formed

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 1 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

When the First World War began in 1914 aviation was still in its earliest infancy. War has a way however of driving technological advances and soon aircraft became a major factor in the war.

At first, Canadian aviators became members of Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF), with some 13,000 eventually becoming part of that service.Indeed Canadian fighter pilots were among the very top aces in the war.

Col William Barker, one of the top aces of WW1, shown in a captured German plane. After the war he formed Canada’s first aerobatic team using four captured Fokker planes, and later was the first commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force
( British Library)

In September of 1918, the Canadian government authorised the formation of the Canadian Air Force (CAF) in England under the command of LtCol “Billy” Bishop, one of that war’s greatest aces.

With the end of the war, the CAF lingered only a short time as a fighting force overseas and was disbanded in 1920.

However, a new domestic CAF was created under the Air Board controlling civilian and military operations. The CAF was at the time mostly a non-permanent force, oriented as much toward civil operations, like forestry patrols, forest spraying (against insects), anti-smuggling patrols, and aerial surveying. It offerred refresher courses for ex pilots and crew as well.

Members of the first graduating class of the Royal Flying Corps Canada at Camp Borden, Ontario, in May 1917 (LAC/DND, RE-1901)

By 1922, there was realiation that a huge country like Canada needed some kind of permanent air force, and the civilian Canadian Air Board and CAF was reorganized.

The Canadian Air Force received the “Royal” prefix on April 1 1924, and became a permanent operation with 62 officers and 262 airmen.

It was commanded by William Barker, another of the First World War’s top aces.

It’s work however continued to be mostly non-military in nature, such as photo-survey, casualty evacuation, air mail delivery, fisheries and border patrol, and utility transport for government officials.

DH4 aircraft at the Air Board air station at High River, Alberta, 1922. The aircraft were used for forestry patrols and photography. (G. Caon. Glenbow Archives photo NA-1170-3 -)

It was only in 1936, when the Department of Transport was created to assume civilian responsibilities that the RCAF began to become a truly military oriented force.

As war clouds loomed again in Europe, the RCAF began to grow.

During WWII, the creation of the enormous British Commonwealth Air Training Programme meant aerodromes sprang up all over the country which taught aircrew from all Commonwealth countries, as well as those who had escaped from occupied countries like Poland, Denmark, Finland,  Czechoslavkia and others also including the United States.  By 1944, the programme had trained over 167,000 aircrew for a variety of roles

Canadian plants began turning out vast quantities of war materiel from ships, to tanks, communications equipment, artillery to small arms and of course warplanes. These included Hurricane fighters, to Mosquito fighter-bombers, Canso amphibians (PBY), to Lancaster bombers, in addition to vast numbers of training planes needed for the .

DeHavilland Mosquito fighter-bomber, probably the best all-around aircraft of the Second World War, the fastest prop plane, over 1,000 were built in Canada. They were flown by Canadian squadrons, 400, 406,409,.410 and 418. The RCAF flew fighters, bombers, and transport throughout the war and Canada had the fourth largest air force by war’s end. (British Aerospace photo)

By the end of the war, Canada had the fourth largest air force in the world. Its air crew would continue to distinguish themselves in service in Canada and operations around the world from Korea, the Cold War in Europe, Afghanistan, to the present U.N, operation in Mali..

One of the RCAF’s newest aircraft, the giant CC-177 Globemaster III transport © RCAF

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International

Fledgling women’s hockey league folds

RCI | Français

« Ziva Postec, la monteuse derrière le film Shoah », un film de Catherine Hébert

RCI | Español

La Liga Canadiense de Hockey Femenino anunció el fin de sus actividades

RCI | 中文

安省一半大麻店开始营业，多伦多人排大队

العربية | RCI

قراءة عَلمانية في مشروع القانون حول علمانية الدولة في كيبيك