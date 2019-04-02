Vaccines arrive in Mozambique as cholera spreads rapidly

There are 1,052 confirmed cases of cholera in Mozambique the aftermath of Cyclone Idai and aid workers are rushing to stop the rapid spread of the disease. UNICEF and the World Health Organization have procured almost 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine and a vaccination campaign will begin imminently.

Cholera causes acute diarrhea that can kill in hours if it is left untreated. It is caused by contaminated food and water.

Multiple efforts to stop cholera

Humanitarian organizations are working hard to inform people about the danger, symptoms and ways to prevent the disease. Five-hundred beds have been set up in seven cholera treatment centres across the affected area.

Agencies are working to re-establish water treatment systems and distributing water purification prodects.

Most of the cholera cases are in Beira and 87 cases have been confirmed in Nhamatanda.

Canadians urged to contribute

Thousands of people were affected by the cyclone which is the worst natural disaster in southern Africa in at least 20 years.

The Canadian government has pledged to match donations made by individual Canadians to Canada’s Humanitarian Coalition and its members to a maximum total of $2 million, International Development Minister Maryam Monsef announced Monday.