Declawing cats: Petition started against “cruel practice”

A campaign called “feline from head to claw” has been launched by the Montreal branch of the Society for Protection of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)

It has created petition to get the Quebec veterinarians society (OMVQ) to issue a ban on declawing cats.

The reasons for declawing general are to prevent furniture damage in the house from declawing or perhaps to reduce ability of outside cats to catch birds.

It’s considered by many to be unusually cruel being the equivalent of amputating the last knuckle of human fingers.

The Montreal SPCA petition was launched on Tuesday and their website shows already almost 24,000 have signed.

If accepted, Quebec would join the ranks of other Canadian provinces like Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island which have all banned the surgery. Other provinces are expected to also institute a ban., Several U.S states and cities have banned declawing along with some two dozen countries around the world including most European countries, the U,K, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and others.

The move to stop declawing cats is similar to other bans against physically altering pets such as ear-cropping and tail docking of dogs which has also been gaining momentum.

