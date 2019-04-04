A virus, previously thought to present little harm, has just been shown to be among the variety of causes of encephalitis. Researchers are now working on treatment for pegivirus (freedigitalphotos)

Encephalitis: Researchers discover previously unknown cause

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 4 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The disease is basically an inflammation of the brain wcich can be caused by a number of things from bacteria to viral infections to auto-immune response.  It can often be successfully treated but sometimes still proves fatal.

In spite of intense medical efforts it was only after two patients died recently that researchers at the University of Alberta were finally able to discover the surprising and previously unknown cause of their encephalitis.

Dr. Christopher Power MD. of the Brain Power Lab supervised the research team that made the new discovery. He is professor in neurology and the Canada Research Chair in Neurologic Infection and Immunity at the University of Alberta

Listen

What the researchers were eventually able to discover was that, pegivirus, was in fact the cause.  This was surprising as the particular virus, although a known entity and present in about five percent of the general population, had been presumed to be basically harmless.

Dr Power says “We discovered this pegivirus, which I’d never heard of before. And in fact, the reason I hadn’t heard of it before is because it had not been previously reported to cause brain infection” adding,  “In fact, most people with pegivirus won’t get encephalitis, but we now know that it affects some people uniquely.”

(From left) Medical researchers Tom Hobman, Frank van Landeghem, William Branton, Matthew Doan and Christopher Power were part of a U of A team that discovered a seemingly harmless virus is actually a cause of encephalitis. (Photo: Jordan Carson)

(From left) Medical researchers Tom Hobman, Frank van Landeghem, William Branton, Matthew Doan and Christopher Power were part of a U of A team that discovered a seemingly harmless virus is actually a cause of encephalitis. (Photo: Jordan Carson)

Since their discovery, both his team and others have found pegivirus in the brains of several other patients with neurological diseases.

Dr Power says that the causes of encephalitis are often not discovered as pegivirus may be the cause of more encephalitis cases his discovery will now increase the number of known causes and lead to treatments.

FIGURE 1: Progressive white matter disease in HPgV-1 infection. Fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) magnetic resonance (MR) images revealed multifocal lesions in the periventricular white matter at initial presentation (A) with progression at 12 months (B) in LE-1. Increased white matter signal was present in the brainstem at initial presentation (A; inset). Gadolinium T1-weighted MR images exhibited enhancing lesions in the posterior periventricular white matter at 12 months (D; indicated by arrows) that were not present at initial presentation (C), as well as a lesion in the right posterior periventricular region that was suggestive of infarction (indicated by triangles). T2-weighted MR images showed lesions throughout the corona radiata bilaterally (E) that progressed over 12 months (F) with marked involvement of the brainstem and cervical spinal cord (F; inset). HPgV-1 = human pegivirus-1 (BALCOM et al)

FIGURE 1: Progressive white matter disease in HPgV-1 infection. Fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) magnetic resonance (MR) images revealed multifocal lesions in the periventricular white matter at initial presentation (A) with
progression at 12 months (B) in LE-1. Increased white matter signal was present in the brainstem at initial presentation (A; inset). Gadolinium T1-weighted MR images exhibited enhancing lesions in the posterior periventricular white matter at 12 months (D; indicated by arrows) that were not present at initial presentation (C), as well as a lesion in the right posterior periventricular region that was suggestive of infarction (indicated by triangles). T2-weighted MR images showed lesions throughout the corona radiata bilaterally (E) that progressed over 12 months (F) with marked involvement of the brainstem and cervical spinal cord (F; inset). HPgV-1 = human pegivirus-1 (BALCOM et al)

He notes that pegivirus is similar to Hepatitis-C and many new treatments for that virus have been developed. As such, his lab is currently testing assays of Hep-C drugs towards finding one that will work against the pegivirus and thus provide a treatment against this newly discovered encephalitis cause.

The research team findings were published in the  medical journal Annals of Neurology

Under the title, Human pegivirus‐1 associated leukoencephalitis: Clinical and molecular features (abstract HERE)

The research, was supported by funding from the Canada Research Chairs program, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and an Alberta MS Network studentship.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

NATO at 70: and now?

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Encephalitis: Researchers discover previously unknown cause

Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

 Heads up! World naked bike ride coming!

Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

A hyperloop for Canada?

RCI | Français

Un rapport pour mettre un peu de soleil dans le ciel orageux des relations entre la police et les Autochtones au Canada

RCI | Español

"Que se vayan todos", es lo que piden los argelinos a la clase política de su país

RCI | 中文

纳税季节到，专家们进行提示

أعضاء فرقة أرابيسك للموسيقى في اوتاوا/ فيسبوك/Harmony Concertsالعربية | RCI

فرقة ارابيسك الموسيقيّة في اوتاوا: الفولكلور السوري والعربي في القلب

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Implants mammaires liés au cancer : Santé Canada suspendra le permis de l'entreprisePas de retour au fédéral pour Denis CoderreReconnaissance faciale d'Amazon : Yoshua Bengio à la rescousse d’une chercheuse américaineDéraillement de train près de MonctonLes infirmières défendent leur grève des heures supplémentaires au tribunalTaxis fantômes dans le Vieux-Hull : le manque de transport laisse place à l'illégalitéDes conseillers de Doug Ford font l'objet d'une enquête de la police pour lobbying « illégal »Lock-out à l'ABI : Manon Massé accuse François Legault d'avoir saboté les négociationsOzzy Osbourne reporte tous ses spectacles, dont celui prévu à MontréalCousteau au chevet de dizaines de baleines prisonnières en Russie
Witnesses tell court about controlling character of Joshua BoyleSaudi Arabia quietly on verge of going nuclearBezos divorce finalized, with Jeff Bezos keeping 75% of Amazon shares and other business interestsWill the Alberta leaders' debate be a campaign-changing event, as in 2015?OPP reviewing allegations of 'illegal and unregistered' lobbying of Premier Doug FordFederal health minister says national task force on chronic pain is a 'first step''Deadliest disease in all time' wipes out 90 species of frogs and toadsPhilpott says clear apology from Trudeau could have quickly contained SNC-Lavalin scandalOntario students stage provincewide walkout to protest education changesOntario considering mandatory annual math testing for all teachers