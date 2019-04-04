 Heads up! World naked bike ride coming!

It’s still a couple of months away in most locations but that gives you time to prepare. The annual naked bike ride is coming again thus June to cities around the world. The event in Canada’s biggest city, Toronto, is set for Saturday June 8 this year.

The annual event which began in 2004 is known as World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR). It’s based on an environmental idea, that is the promotion of the idea of pollution-free transport and the damage caused by the emissions of the many thousands of vehicles in cities. It also promotes the concept of positive body image.

According to the WNBR London England site, objectives are

-protest against the global dependency on oil

-curb car culture

-obtain real rights for cyclists

-demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists on city streets

-celebrate body freedom

While most will ride naked, it is not an obligation as the theme has always been “as bare as you dare”. Additionally welcome are other modes of transport such as roller skates/blades, and skateboarders.

Most locations will hold the event on June 8, although its best to check your local event as some locations hold the event in July and August. Sydney Australia and other Australian locations for example held theirs in March this year

Additional information-sources