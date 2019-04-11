During regular office visits, pediatricians are urged to find out how parents and young children are doing and to offer support where needed. (iStock)

Doctors advised to help parents of very young children

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 11 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Crying, sleep and difficult behaviours may be very challenging for the parents of young children and the Canadian Paediatric Society (CPS) is calling on doctors to help. It has issued a statement urging doctors to ask parents open-ended questions to find out how they’re doing.

In Canada, most babies begin seeing a pediatrician a few months old after birth and regularly after that to get scheduled vaccinations. Health care is funded by the government and is free.

The CPS says these visits are A good time ensure children aged zero to six are forging the strong connection with at least one parent which is crucial to their healthy development. It has issued a statement detailing how doctors can proceed.

Parents may need advice on how to manage their children’s challenging behaviours. (iStock)

‘We know how important it is’

“We now know quite clearly just how important it is for young children to grow up in households that are nurturing, loving, stimulating and positive,” says Dr. Mike Dickinson, past president of the CPS. “On the flip side of that, we also know how detrimental it can be for children who grow up in households that have stress or neglect or negativity.

“Given this information we want to make sure that Canadian doctors are up to date and have access to that information. And we’re trying to empower Canadian physicians to bring this up as a topic of discussion whenever they see young families in their office.”

Open-ended questions may reveal much

For example, doctors may ask if families have faced any stressful situations since their last visit. Such a general question allows parents to bring up any problems they may face. Dickinson says often parents need reassurance that what they are going through is normal. But doctors can also offer advice and support and, where a problem is more profound, can refer them to other services that can provide help.

The CPS statement offers detailed advice to doctors on how they can conduct meetings with families and how to handle issues such as problems related to sleep, crying or challenging behaviours.

The document is available to pediatricians and to the public too, in hopes that parents too will embrace the importance of having a nurturing and loving relationship with their children.

The CPS is a professional association which represents more than 3,300 paediatricians, paediatric subspecialists, paediatric residents, and others who work with children and youth.

(photo: Jordan Pinder)

Dr. Mike Dickinson says pediatricians can find out much during regular office visits and can help parents facing challenges raising their young children. 

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Arctic: warmest in 10,000 years

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Disappearing cashiers: self check-out replacing people

RCI | Français

Soins infirmiers : l’Hôpital Montfort partagera ses pratiques en soins avec des professionnels de l’espace francophone

RCI | Español

Sylvio Bourque: Campeón de pulseo a casi 60 años

RCI | 中文

强制性加班使护士形同人质：魁北克护士本周举行“加班罢工”

العربية | RCI

هل السودان والجزائر ساحة "ربيعٍ عربيٍ" جديد؟ وهل من أملٍ ببزوغ "ربيعٍ" ثانٍ في سوريا؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Toujours pas d'entente entre Bell et QuébecorCommotions cérébrales : la LHJMQ et un expert prennent leur distance du projet de loi d’Enrico CicconeL'armée soudanaise arrête le président El-Béchir et prend le pouvoirLa pédophilie, symptôme d’un monde sans Dieu?Pierre Arcand dit « s'être mal exprimé » au sujet du maire de Hampstead et s'excuseBudget : Doug Ford se donne cinq ans pour éliminer le déficit en OntarioLe spécialiste en photographie Lozeau devient ontarienDes faiblesses du VIH révéléesLe fondateur du site WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, arrêté à LondresLegault préoccupé par une « apparence » de conflit d'intérêt dans une enquête de l'AMF sur SNC-Lavalin
Sudan's military has ousted President Omar al-Bashir. How did it come to this? And what's next?Facebook faces possible class action lawsuit over job adsOntario Budget 2019: A child-care credit, dental care for seniors, and drinking in parks on the wayNASA twins study reveals space flight can cause genetic changes'Reconciliation should not be partisan': Ministers call for end to Tory stalling on Indigenous rights billMay, back in Parliament, tries to defend Brexit extension to skeptical lawmakersBloc sends message on secularism bill: 'Quebec knows what's right for Quebec'Deadly fungus Candida auris among superbugs fighting to 'survive our antibiotics': doctorCompetition Bureau also probing Bell telecom sales practices after CBC reporting on issueIsraeli spacecraft crashes onto moon