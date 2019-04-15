The exhibit features replicas of cars involved in three accidents caused by texting. (CNW group/Sid Lee)

Graphic exhibit warns against texting and driving

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 15 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Cars have been crumpled to replicate the effects of three accidents caused by texting and driving. They have been put on display near Montreal’s city Hall from April 15 to 18, 2019 to try to stop people from using their mobile phones while driving.

Called the “Impactful Reminder,” the outdoor exhibit is an initiative developed by a creative agency in collaboration with the City of Montreal. It is based on the stories of three victims of accidents that occurred in the province of Quebec.

Photos of three accidents were used to recreate cars that were involved in real crashes. Visitors can read victims’ stories on their mobile phones. (CNW group/Sid Lee)

Drivers urged to use ‘driving’ mode

Based on photos of the actual accidents, the cars were made to look like the three vehicles involved.

Visitors to the site can read the victims’ stories by texting a number associated with each car.

The point is to get drivers to activate “driving” mode on their mobile phones by visiting www.textodetrop.com/en.

The province’s automobile insurance agency says that nearly one in five drivers admits to writing or reading text messages while driving. And it says that distracted driving causes more fatal collisions in Quebec than does driving while drunk.

(video-Sid Lee creative agency/YouTube)

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Society

Farmers calculate heavy cost of carbon tax

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Jobs threatened, jobs created, the future of employment in 2030

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Canada history: APRIL 15, 1912,  Titanic disappears off Newfoundland

RCI | Français

Le SANA de Trois-Rivières : plus de 50 ans d’accueil et d’intégration des nouveaux arrivants en Mauricie

RCI | Español

Comienza este lunes en el Viejo Montreal la exposición interactiva El Texto de más

RCI | 中文

《炒杂烩之国》：加拿大中餐馆背后的华人移民史和家族史

العربية | RCI

الجزائر: الحراك الاحتجاجي أمام تحديات متزايدة