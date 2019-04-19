Twenty-eight per cent of Ontarians rely on their public libraries for internet access. They include seniors, students, and low-income people who cannot afford internet. (Temiskaming Shores Public Library)

Ford halves funding for Ontario public library services

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

During the campaign that saw him win Ontario’s provincial election last June, Doug Ford took dead aim at government spending.

It wasn’t just talk.

Courtesy of Maclean’s magazine, here is a brief look at the cost-cutting measures Ford has taken so far.

A sign of the times at the Pelham Public Library. (Facebook)

Among other things, they include cuts to education, school building repairs, health care coverage and social services.

Throw another cut into the hopper.

Funding for Ontario’s two public library services has been halved.

The Southern Ontario Library Service and Ontario Library Service-North were informed of the cuts last week after the Progressive Conservatives announced their budget.

The services provide supports to libraries across the province in the form of inter-library loans, book deliveries and staff training.

Barbara Franchetto is CEO of the Southern Ontario Library Service.

Both have already begun laying off employees.

Barbara Franchetto is CEO of the Southern Ontario Library Service.

I spoke by phone with her on Friday about the cuts and what they mean.

