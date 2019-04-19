Ford halves funding for Ontario public library services

During the campaign that saw him win Ontario’s provincial election last June, Doug Ford took dead aim at government spending.

It wasn’t just talk.

Courtesy of Maclean’s magazine, here is a brief look at the cost-cutting measures Ford has taken so far.

Among other things, they include cuts to education, school building repairs, health care coverage and social services.

Throw another cut into the hopper.

Funding for Ontario’s two public library services has been halved.

The Southern Ontario Library Service and Ontario Library Service-North were informed of the cuts last week after the Progressive Conservatives announced their budget.

The services provide supports to libraries across the province in the form of inter-library loans, book deliveries and staff training.

Both have already begun laying off employees.

Barbara Franchetto is CEO of the Southern Ontario Library Service.

I spoke by phone with her on Friday about the cuts and what they mean.