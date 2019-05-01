High-tech helmets set to play a big role in Canadian football

When played well, North American football can be thrilling.

Alas, it is also violent, filled with blows and hits that can take a heavy toll on players’ bodies, especially their heads.

And for the past 20 years or so, the game itself has been taking a lot of hits from doctors and medical researchers who study the results of that violence.

Still the game survives, peopled by those who love it--those who want to make sure it keeps going by finding ways to try to make it safer.

One of those persons is the varsity coach at Halifax’s Dalhousie University, Mark Haggett.

Haggett and team president Casey Jones are proceeding full speed ahead to make sure Dalhousie players will have the best protection money can buy for their heads: high-tech helmets that can help detect concussions from the sidelines.

The helmets don’t come cheap, $500 a pop, but the Tigers will be the first university team in Canada to outfit every player with a special helmet when football season gets underway this fall.

I spoke with Haggett about the helmets on Wednesday.