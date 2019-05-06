Space X's Dragon Capsule arrives at the International Space Station. (The Associated Press / NASA TV)

Canadian astronaut catches SpaceX capsule using Canadarm

By Mathiew Leiser | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

A SpaceX shipment sent Saturday to the International Space Station was intercepted on Monday morning by Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques using the Canadian-built Canadarm 2 robotic arm.

It was David Saint-Jacques’ very first “space catch”. The astronaut had, however, assisted his colleague Anne McClain two weeks ago to catch another cargo ship.

“Welcome on board, Dragon,” Saint-Jacques radioed. Speaking in both English and French, he congratulated ground teams for their help and said he’s proud every time the station’s 18-metre (58-foot) Canadian robot arm is used in orbit.

My crew and I are proud to be part of this today, representing the dedicated teams of talented people who every day make the seemingly impossible a reality.David Saint-Jacques, Canadian astronaut

“Well done, well captured. Way to make it look easy,” Mission Control said.

Two and a half tons of cargo

The Dragon capsule, which was propelled into space by a Falcon 9 rocket, contained 2,500 kilograms of cargo, including 1.2 million tomato seeds.

These seeds will be sent back to Earth with the capsule in one month. They will be given to students whose mission will be to grow them as part of the Tomatosphere educational project.

During their scientific experiment, they will measure and compare the growth of the various seeds.

The capsule is also expected to bring back blood and air samples for a Canadian study on changes in astronauts’ bone marrow in space.

SpaceX’s 17th delivery to the ISS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off loaded with a Dragon cargo craft during a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Thom Baur

This was the second flight of the Dragon Capsule. The spacecraft has a small space station emblem on its side indicating its previews flight in 2017.

It was SpaceX’s 17th delivery to the International Space Station since it started in 2012. The Dragon capsules are the only ones capable of coming back to Earth intact.  

Northrop Grumman is NASA’s other shipper; its Cygnus cargo ship arrived just two weeks ago.

Besides one Canadian, the space station is home to three Americans and two Russians.

With files from The Associated Press, Reuters and NASA

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Whales: Human created noise adds to threats

The research involved mouse brains in development, here showing over 62,000 individual cells of the cerebellum. Being able to locate and target the individual cells which can become “cells of lineage” for tumours means the ability to eventually develop treatment. Here the mouse cerebellum cells are shown in development pre- and post birth. (Maria Vladoui, Ibrahim El-Hamami, Laura Donovan)
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian research into childhood brain cancer- new discovery

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Science labs to open to the public again

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Honours for Canadian discoverer of world’s oldest water

RCI | Français

«Parler haut et fort » pour démystifier la santé mentale

RCI | Español

Quebecine MX2019: Lo mejor del cine de animación De McLaren al 3D en Ciudad de México

RCI | 中文

联合国报告：大自然处于人类史上最糟糕状态

العربية | RCI

حديث مع الداعية الكندي الدكتور منير القاسم عن معاني صيام رمضان وقيمه

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le Trésor refuse de remettre les déclarations de revenus de Trump au Congrès américainLa Caisse de dépôt étudiera des scénarios de transport collectif vers le nord, le sud et l'estMontréal veut éliminer les chaudières au mazout d'ici 2030Un « New Deal vert » canadien réclaméTrop de freins à l'essor des transports électriques au Québec, dénonce un rapportLegault répond à l'élève qui a composé une chanson pour réclamer une nouvelle école à ScottLa mairesse de Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac n'envisage pas le déplacement de résidentsAffaire McArthur : la police soupçonnait Luka Magnotta d'avoir aidé son premier suspectMeghan, la duchesse de Sussex, donne naissance à un garçonDavid Saint-Jacques attrape une capsule Dragon de Space X grâce au bras canadien
Tiny T. rex relative identifiedFormer B.C. mayor pleads guilty to 4 sex crimes against youthsTrump administration claims Ottawa's jet procurement plan is unfair to F-35, says reportSelf-improvement guru to face 'sex slave' accusers in NXIVM trialMurder charges pending in case of Calgary mom and toddlerNew warnings of world's dire environmental woes spark awareness, but little actionToronto police investigated whether Gay Village murder suspect had help from notorious killer Luka Magnotta'I'm just over the moon,' Prince Harry says after wife Meghan gives birth to boyHarper government feared fallout from jailing of potato farmer, documents showCalgary-area mom served with cease-and-desist letter after going public with classroom concerns