When GM Canada announced last year it was closing its Oshawa plant by the end of this year, Unionized workers took to the streets to protest. At least 300 of them will keep their jobs thanks to a decision announced Wednesday (Camille Feireisen/Radio-Canada)

GM throws Oshawa auto workers a thin lifeline

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The automobile plant once celebrated as one of the crown jewels of the Canadian auto industry will live on, albeit breathing very softly.

General Motors Canada tossed a lifeline to the struggling plant in Oshawa, Ontario on Wednesday,

It announced it will spend $170-million to turn the facility into–among other things–a spare-parts maker and autonomous vehicle test track.

In its 1980’s heyday, the GM factory in Oshawa employed over 23,000 workers. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The announcement means 300 jobs remain at the plant, which was scheduled to close its doors at the end of the year with the loss of 2600 union jobs.

In its 1980’s heyday the Oshawa plant employed more than 23,000 workers.

While the lifeline may be frayed, it provides a stitch of hope for Oshawa residents who have been riding an emotional roller coaster that has taken a toll.

“It has tremendous opportunity for growth,”Travis Hester, chief executive of GM Canada, told a news conference in Oshawa.

GM Canada president Travis Hester and Unifor national president Jerry Dias speak to reporters on Wednesday. Both hinted that a brighter future might be in store though no promises were made. (CBC)

The sentiment was echoed by Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, the union that represents the workers.

“By maintaining a footprint in Oshawa, and keeping the plant intact, we save hundreds of jobs, and this gives us the ability to build and create new jobs in the future,” Dias said.

“We are in a much better position than we were five month ago when the plant was closing.”

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Globe and Mail

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

The genetic surprise of narwhal

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

GM throws Oshawa auto workers a thin lifeline

Internet, Science and Technology

Food may be key to why giant beavers died out

Health, International, Politics, Society

Sport leaders meet to seek solutions to abuse of athletes

RCI | Français

Tendance à la baisse de l'optimisme des comptables agréés du Canada quant à l’avenir de l’économie nationale

RCI | Español

Maurice Desjardins un año después del primer trasplante de rostro en Canadá

RCI | 中文

加拿大绿党将攻占哪个党的地盘？

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الاضطرابات التي تشهدها الأسواق المالية على وقع تصريحات ترامب