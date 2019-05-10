Canada set a one-month job surge record in April

Canada’s economy set a record in April, adding 106,500 net jobs.

Statistics Canada says that’s the biggest one-month employment surge since 1976 when the government began charting the numbers.

Canada has struggled with low oil prices and trade uncertainty, but the labour market has been been a bright spot, showing strength since mid-2016.

As the CBC’s Scott Peterson reports, the surge in jobs wasn’t the only good news.

Last November, the federal government’s fall economic statement projected two per cent growth for 2019, but many predicted the number would likely come in lower following a drop in oil prices.