Study finds growth of temporary jobs not a mirage

New figures from Statistics Canada confirm what most in the labour force have known–at least ancedotally–for a while now.

The number of workers filling temporary jobs is rising faster than those taking permanent positions..

StatsCan says that over the past 20 years the number of temporary workers increased by 50 per cent while the number of permanent employees increased by 33 per cent.

According to StatsCan’s Labour Force Survey, there are now 2.1 million people working temporary jobs compared to 1.4 million in 1998.

The number of temporary workers hit a record two million in 2017, accounting for 13.6 per cent of the work force compared with 11.3 per cent in 1997, when such record-keeping began.

The agency defines a temporary job as one with a predetermined completion date, as well as casual and seasonal jobs.

Employers say hiring temporary workers gives companies more flexibility in dealing the ups and downs of the Canadian economy, which last month set a record for biggest one-month employment surge since 1976 when the government began charting the numbers.

Many workers, however, say the lack of benefits and job security adversely affects their health.

Data shows most of the temporary jobs are in education (26 per cent in 2018), health and social assistance (a combined 13 per cent in 2018).

Women accounted for more than 80 per cent of the jobs in health care and social assistance and over 70 per cent of the jobs in education.

Not surprisingly, temporary workers made less than permanent employees: ($21.80 an hour in 2018, compared to $27.71 in 2018).

With files from CBC, Globe and Mail, Statistics Canada