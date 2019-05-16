Officials check a shipping container holding garbage from Vancouver in Manila in this undated, handout photo. Philippine diplomats have been called home from Canada as a result of the long-running dispute over garbage shipped from Canada in 2013 and 2014. (Philippines Bureau of Customs/Canadian Press)

Garbage dispute: Manila recalls its ambassador

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The dispute between Canada and the Philippines over garbage shipments in 2013 and 2014 escalated overnight.

“At midnight last night, letters for the recall of our ambassador and consults to Canada went out,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. said in a tweet Thursday.

Locsin says Canada missed a May 15 deadline to come and get what’s left of 103 trash containers, originally mislabelled as plastics.

But the containers, delivered by a private contractor, held tonnes of household waste, including plastic bottles and bags, soiled diapers and newspapers.

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, says that if Canada doesn’t take back tonnes of trash he will “declare war” and ship the containers back himself. (Bullit Marquez/Associated Press)

Thirty-four of the containers have since been disposed of in a Philippine landfill.

The rest remain ports in Manila and northern Subic.

Canada says it is prepared to come and get the trash, but Locsin says Canadian officials failed to show up for the latest meeting to discuss the issue, triggering the midnight recalls.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly said he wants the waste returned to Canada and is prepared to “declare war against” Canada over the issue.

“I want a boat prepared,” he said in a speech last month.

“I’ll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail to Canada and pour their garbage there.”

Duterte said Canadian officials should “prepare a grand reception.”

Filipino environmental activists wear a mock container vans filled with garbage to symbolize the containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines. (The Associated Press

“Celebrate because your garbage is coming home,” he said. “Eat it if you want to.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in 2017 that Canadian regulations preventing the return of the garbage had been resolved, but a Philippine official says Canadian “bureaucratic red tape” is the cause of the garbage remaining Manilla.

With files from CBC, CTV, BBC, New York Times

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Health, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
William Gun Chong circa 1943. Photo presumably taken between missions when he was often dressed in worn clothes as a homeless peasant to avoid Japanese forces attention as he carried out his missions ( via Chinese Canadian Military Museum)
Arts and Entertainment, International

NBA: Drake factor- music ban and Toronto loses

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Farmers and "CleanFARMS" and the effort to recycle plastic (interview)

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canada history: May 15, 1919 - The labour dispute that shook Canada

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Religion, Society

Trudeau in Paris for 'Christchurch Appeal' meeting

RCI | Français

« Le Canada dans le monde – acteurs, idées, gouvernance » : pour comprendre le Canada d’aujourd’hui

RCI | Español

Enfermedad renal crónica y su relación con agroquímicos, una investigación internacional

RCI | 中文

加拿大研究人员预测今年会是林火严重的一年

العربية | RCI

ما المضاعفات المحتملة لمواجهةٍ أميركية إيرانية على العراق؟