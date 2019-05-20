A traditional fireworks display for the Victoria Day Holiday in Ottawa was moved ahead to avoid the risk of lightning strikes. (CNW Group/Canadian Tulip Festival/May 19, 2019)

Weather forces fireworks’ advance at Ottawa Tulip Festival

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Organizers decided to advance the time of a fireworks display at the Ottawa Tulip Festival on May 19, 2019 to avoid the potential danger of lightning strikes. The time was moved up from 10pm to 9:45pm and organizers apologized to anyone who may have missed the show because of it.

A passing storm cell had created lightning strikes in the area in the afternoon and a similar cell was forecast for 10pm. Organizers wanted to keep the crowds safe and did their best to inform the public of the time change.

Every May, a multitude of tulips of various colours and varieties bloom in Ottawa. (iStock)

Holland thanks Canada with tulips

The tulip festival has for more than six years served as a celebration of spring and recognition of the ongoing Dutch gift of tulips to Ottawa.

During World War II the Nazis invaded Holland and the royal family fled to Canada.  Princess Juliana gave birth to a daughter in Ottawa. Canadian forces later liberated Holland and cleared the way for delivery food and other aid to a desperate population.

In gratitude, Princes Juliana gifted 100,000 tulip to Ottawa.

While the Dutch royal family lived in exile in Canada during the war, baby Magriet was born in an Ottawa hospital. The room was declared extraterritorial so the baby would not have Canadian citizenship but inherit her parent’s Dutch citizenship. (CBC archives)

Flowers still blooming

This year’s festival officially ends today, May 20, but many flowers are still in bloom and can be enjoyed by simply strolling through the capital. The weather has, so far, been relatively cool and the tulips should remain for a couple more weeks.

There will be more special celebrations at the Ottawa Tulip Festival in  2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of Canadian Forces’ liberation of the Netherlands.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
William Gun Chong circa 1943. Photo presumably taken between missions when he was often dressed in worn clothes as a homeless peasant to avoid Japanese forces attention as he carried out his missions ( via Chinese Canadian Military Museum)
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New research centre seeks to increase vaccination rates

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

T-rex: Canada now home to the world's largest carnivore

RCI | Français

Même après 67 ans, la Reine Elizabeth II continue de fasciner ses sujets dans le monde

RCI | Español

Adolescente de 14 años será conferencista en C2 Montreal 2019 cuyo tema es “Mañana”

RCI | 中文

社交媒体助长攀比让人不幸福

العربية | RCI

إزالة رسوم الفولاذ والألومينيوم مُريحة لكندا لكن الحمائية الأميركية لا تزال تقلقها