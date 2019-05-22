Double the icebergs seen off Canada’s east coast

Icebergs floating down the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador have become a big tourist attraction and this is a banner year. CBC reports the number of icebergs has doubled what’s usual and wind patterns are driving them closer to the coast. They have also arrived earlier than usual.

Most icebergs that float by Canada break off glaciers in west Greenland. They shear off or “calve” from glaciers, often as a result of how the glacier enters the water.

There’s more underwater

While icebergs can look huge, 90 per cent of them are underwater and invisible. As they travel south they may melt or break up into smaller “growlers” or “bergy bits.”

As more people post photos on social media, more tourists visit. Several tour companies have emerged to take people out on dinghies for a closer look.

Other related businesses have sprung up such as a shop which sells shampoo made with iceberg water. One can also buy iceberg beer and vodka.

CBC invited people to send in photos they have taken of icebergs and many have complied.