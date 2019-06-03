It seems that in Toronto a giant new condo building is started every week, but with the rapid city growth, experts say there still could be a housing crisis coming in the city. (Ed Middleton-CBC)

Toronto: fastest growing city in North America

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Monday 3 June, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

There are much bigger cities in the U.S. than Canada’s biggest city, Toronto.  But that hasn’t stopped Toronto being the fastest growing city on the continent, and by a wide margin.

It’s also the second fastest growing urban region in the study on the 12 month period from July 1, 2017 to July 1 2018.

The study was released today by Ryerson University’s  Centre for Urban Research and Land Development.

The study showed Toronto grew by over 77,000 people last year, far ahead of its closest rival, Phoenix Arizona, which grew by over 25,000.

Graph by Ryerson University, Toronto

As for the regional urban growth, Toronto and the “greater Toronto area” (GTA) grew by over 125,000 behind Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at almost 132,000.

The study showed that new births were the primary cause for growth in the Dallas-Ft Worth-Arlington area, followed by net internal migration, and then international migration. For the GTA, international migration was the primary factor for population growth.

Additional information – sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Toronto: fastest growing city in North America

Three senior women walking.
Environment, International

Tornado hits national capital region

RCI | Français

Risque de décès plus élevé chez les «bébés OGM» protégés contre le sida

RCI | Español

Artistas cubanos privados de los servicios canadienses de inmigración en La Habana

RCI | 中文

独具魅力：魁北克城大受海外影视拍摄组青睐

العربية | RCI

الرسوم الأميركية على الواردات المكسيكية وأثرها على المستهلك في دول "نافتا" الثلاث