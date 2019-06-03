Toronto: fastest growing city in North America

There are much bigger cities in the U.S. than Canada’s biggest city, Toronto. But that hasn’t stopped Toronto being the fastest growing city on the continent, and by a wide margin.

It’s also the second fastest growing urban region in the study on the 12 month period from July 1, 2017 to July 1 2018.

The study was released today by Ryerson University’s Centre for Urban Research and Land Development.

The study showed Toronto grew by over 77,000 people last year, far ahead of its closest rival, Phoenix Arizona, which grew by over 25,000.

As for the regional urban growth, Toronto and the “greater Toronto area” (GTA) grew by over 125,000 behind Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington at almost 132,000.

The study showed that new births were the primary cause for growth in the Dallas-Ft Worth-Arlington area, followed by net internal migration, and then international migration. For the GTA, international migration was the primary factor for population growth.

