Owner’s long-term stress mirrored in pet dogs: study

A Swedish study suggests that people who undergo long periods of stress may transfer it to their pet dogs. Researchers examined stress hormones and found their levels to be synchronized between owners and their dogs and that this could not be explained by physical activity or training. The researchers believe this is the first study to show a synchronization of long-term stress between two different species.

Dogs in many Canadian homes

In Canada, 35 per cent of households have dogs, according to the Ipsos Reid polling firm. It estimates there are 5.9 million dogs in Canada.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has previously stated that managing obesity, nutrition, dental care and exercise are key to enhancing pet health across the country. This study suggests pet owners may also want to consider managing their own stress to help their dogs.

The study on dog-human stress was published in Scientific Reports.