In 2015, young voters turned out in record numbers and many voted Liberal for change. They may not do the same in October 2019. (iStock)

Liberals may not benefit as much from young voters in next election: poll

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 15:01
0 Comments ↓

Share

Young people voted in record numbers in Canada’s 2015 federal election helping the Liberal Party win over the incumbent Conservative Party. But the Liberals may not get the same level of support from young people in the coming October 2019 federal election.

“Last time around, the Conservative Party had been in power for many, many years,” notes David Tabachnick, a political science professor at Nipissing University in Ontario. “And the Liberal Party…grabbed the mantle of change…Now, we’re in 2019. We can clearly see that the Liberals are not going to argue, at least as well, that they’re the party of change.”

Liberals will likely lose social media advantage

In 2015, the Liberals also had the advantage of being the first to extensively use social media to reach young voters. Now, all parties will be very active on social media.

An online survey of 4,500 Canadians conducted for CBC News between May 31 and June 10, 2019 found that 29 per cent of first-time voters support the Liberal Party, similar to other voters. Another 26 per cent support the New Democratic Party (NDP) and 17 per cent the Green Party. As is the case in many parts of the world, young and first-time voters in Canada are less likely to support right of centre parties, in this case the Conservatives. 

Climate change is considered a top election issue by young voters. (iStock)

Climate change a top issue for young voters

The number one issue for young voters appear to be climate change. The Conservative Party has agreed that climate change is a pressing issue but will not propose strong mitigation measures because it is a big supporter of the oil industry and would not want to alienate its traditional base.  The Green Party is considered the party most dedicated to the environment. The Liberals and NDP also are likely to campaign on climate change mitigation.

Other issues of concern to young voters are tuition fees, affordability, jobs, the economy and health care. The NDP has promised free tuition for post-secondary education if elected. It has also sought out its traditional left of centre position after having moved more toward the middle in recent years. 

Tabachnick suspects in the October 2019 election, the first-time votes will be split between the Liberals, the NDP and the Green Party. And he says it remains to be seen if they turn out to vote in the same numbers as they did in 2015.

Hear Prof. David Tabachnick analyse the prefereneces of first-time Canadian voters.
Listen

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Health, International

Cuban vacation: Canadian warns of rare disease to be aware of

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

A beach house that's way more than just a house by the beach

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Canadians: attitudes hardening against immigrants, refugees

RCI | Français

Se loger au Québec devient de plus en plus difficile

RCI | Español

La Comisión para la Cooperación Ambiental y las mariposas Monarca

RCI | 中文

里贾纳又查出一起更大规模的华人移民公司欺诈案

العربية | RCI

كندا تؤكد لأوكرانيا دعمها المتواصل بوجه "العدوان" الروسي وفي الإصلاحات الداخلية