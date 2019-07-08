The statue of Judge Matthew Begbie was removed from the front of the New Westminster courthouse on Satuday.(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Statue of historic B.C. justice is removed

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 8, 2019 14:13
Last Updated: Monday, July 8, 2019 14:59
1 Comment ↓

Share

Another statue of a now-controversial historical figure has been removed from a public square in British Columbia.

As members from local First Nations cheered, a monument to B.C.’s first chief justice, Matthew Begbie, was removed from the New Westminster provincial courthouse square on Saturday.

The New Westminster city council voted to remove it in May.

Last year, a statue of John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria City Hall.

The Judge Matthew Begbie statue sat on Carnarvon Street outside the provincial courthouse in New Westminster. (Meera Bains/CBC)

Macdonald was Canada’s first prime minister but was also an architect of the Indian Residential School System, which ripped more than 150,000 children from their families where many suffered emotional, physical and/or sexual abuse.

Begbie is perhaps best known for his role in the wrongful hanging of five Tsiljqot’in chiefs near Quesnel in 1864, and a sixth a year later in New Westminster.

Similar disputes continue to simmer–and sometimes erupt--across Canada over commemorative names and statues of historic figures who had a role in the cultural oppression of Indigenous peoples.

A monument of the French explorer Samuel de Champlain, erected in 1925 and removed in 2017, is causing controvrersy in the town of Orillia, Ontario. (ici.radio-canada.ca/Orillia City Archives)

In Orillia, Ontario Ontario, things are coming to a head over a harbourfront statue of French explorer Samuel de Champlain that was removed in 2017.

Last month Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante renamed Amherst Street Atateken Street, meaning “brothers and sisters” in the Mohawk language.

Last year, a statue of Edward Cornwallis, Halifax’s controversial founder, was removed from the park that also carried his name.

As some monuments are removed while others remain or re-assembled, Canadians continue to debate the issue, though mostly minus the antipathy and vehemance that marked the debate two years ago over the removal of Civil War monuments in the U.S.

Folksinging legend Gordon Lightfoot attends the unveiling of Golden Leaves–A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot, a 13-foot bronze sculpture at Barnfield Point on the Lightfoot Trail in Orillia’s J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park on Oct. 23, 2015. (Canadian Press/City of Orillia)

One statue that is not coming down any time soon: Gordon Lightfoot’s in Orillia.

Bet on that.

Well, maybe not.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global, Huffington Post, Postmedia

Share
Categories: Indigenous, Politics, Religion, Society
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Statue of historic B.C. justice is removed
  1. Avatar Edward Schweikert says:
    Monday, July 8, 2019 at 20:39

    ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.’ (George Santayana-1905). ‘Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.’ (Winston Churchill, 1948).

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Debate over hunting with drones continues in Northwest Territories

Arts and Entertainment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Canada history: July 8, 1760 - ending French control in North America

Indigenous, Politics, Religion, Society

Statue of historic B.C. justice is removed

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Sculptor helps gold mining town celebrate 100 years

RCI | Français

Conditions de logement des petits Québécois : les organismes communautaires sonnent l’alarme et appellent au changement

RCI | Español

Encuentro de mujeres inspiradoras en Montreal

RCI | 中文

如何识破“假新闻”？专家为你支招

العربية | RCI

ماذا تهدف إيران من قرارها رفع نسبة تخصيب اليورانيوم؟