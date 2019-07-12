Tech companies must do more to reduce child porn, urges non-profit

A Canadian charity is finding 10,824 new images of child sexual abuse online every 12 hours and is calling on technology firms to do more to detect and remove them. The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has an automated web crawler and platform that detects these online images.

Non-profit offers free software

It says that while some tech companies work hard to remove the images, others rely on users to report abuse or simply ignore requests to remove it.The centre is urging tech companies to use software that it offers for free to detect child sexual abuse images on their own services.

The centre has created an exhibit in Toronto that will be open from July 12 to 14, 2019 to raise awareness about the issue. It is called Lolli, The Exhibit Nobody Wants to Talk About. The installation features many lollipops, a term that child sex offenders use for their victims.