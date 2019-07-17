French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian, left, delivers a speech a debate on the free-trade pact between Canada and with the European Union at the National Assembly, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. French lawmakers are set to vote on a free-trade pact between Canada and with the European Union, despite vocal opposition from farmers and environmentalists who fear it threatens food safety and jobs. (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP Photo)

French parliament postpones CETA vote as Trudeau kicks off EU-Canada summit

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 14:25
0 Comments ↓

Share

The French parliament delayed until next week a vote on the ratification of a Canada-EU free trade accord just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed top EU officials in Montreal Wednesday for a summit that aims to further cement economic and strategic ties between Ottawa and the 28-country bloc.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to feature prominently in discussions between Trudeau and outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a series of events in Montreal over the next two days.

The free trade deal was signed in October of 2016 and entered into provisional force in September 2017, sweeping away tariffs on 98 per cent of goods.

CETA will only enter into force fully and definitively, when all 38 EU national and regional governments have ratified the agreement.

Despite enjoying the support French President Emmanuel Macron and his government, CETA has faced staunch opposition in France from both farmers and environmentalists, who argue it puts the country’s food safety and environmental standards at risk by opening markets to greater competition.

French opposition parties both on the left and the far-right oppose the deal.

Yet the French government argues the agreement has already brought huge benefits for France.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday French exports to Canada have grown by 6.6 per cent since 2017 and trade with Canada has grown by over $585 million (€400 million euros).

Le Drian said fears of cheap Canadian agricultural products flooding the French market have not materialized. For example, only 12 tonnes of Canadian beef was exported to France in 2018 – a market that is estimated to be about 1.7 million tonnes – because of over 7,700 Canadian farms only 36 meet the French standards, Le Drian said.

Canadian imports from France have grown by 21 per cent in the first 18 months after the implementation of the agreement, and by 11 per cent in the agrifood sector, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Direct Canadian investments in France have increased by nearly 10 per cent in 2018.

In April 2018, Trudeau made a direct appeal to French lawmakers in a speech to the National Assembly, the first time a Canadian prime minister addressed that body.

“Let us ask ourselves this question: If France cannot ratify a free-trade agreement with Canada, what country can you imagine doing it with?” Trudeau asked.

Most experts expect CETA to be ratified by the National Assembly, given the large majority enjoyed by Macron’s ruling Republic on the Move party.

A vote in the National Assembly is expected next Tuesday.

It will then be put to a vote in the Senate at an as of yet unspecified date.

CETA gives Canadian businesses preferred access to 511 million European consumers, and a $24 trillion market.

The EU is Canada’s second-biggest trading partner after the U.S. Last year Canada exported nearly $44.5 billion worth of goods to the EU, an increase of 7 per cent over 2017, according to government statistics. The EU in turn exported nearly $60 billion worth of goods to Canada, an increase of nearly 9 per cent over 2017, according to the European Commission statistics.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

CPAWS says time is short to avoid Canadian 'nature emergency'

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Psychedelic drugs: can just a little, help just a little?

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Society

The Balmy North: It's getting a whole lot hotter at the top of the world

Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Architecture- more controversy in Canada

Economy, International

Ukraine – open for business?

RCI | Français

Record de chaleur dans la station météo la plus au nord du monde

RCI | Español

Guía para un viaje hacia la felicidad...

RCI | 中文

专访《G杀》导演李卓斌：“带来香港电影新世代”

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الاتفاق السياسي بين العسكر والمعارضة في السودان وتحديات المرحلة المقبلة