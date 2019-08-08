Canadians advancing under fire at Amiens. A victory that weakened the German army leading to the end of the war.(Metcalf-collectioin-cwm-19930012-635.jpg

Canada History: Aug 8, 1918: WWI- the beginning of the end

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 10:50
0 Comments ↓

Share

Epic battle and Canada’s 100 days.

By this time in the First World War, Canadian troops had come to be feared by the Germans as the best of the Entente (Allied) forces.

The Canadian reputation had begun early in the war with the first gas attack when they held the line as others fled, foiling German attacks.

Canadian 60pdr artillery in action at Amiens ( William Rider-Rider DND- LaC PA-002997)

Subsequent major victories at Mount Sorrel, Vimy Ridge, Hill 70, and Passchendaele where other Allies had failed, served to cement the Canadian reputation.

So it was that by summer 1918, the Canadians had to be secretly moved into the lines at Amiens so as not to alert the Germans.  Indeed a smaller group of Canadians had been moved to Flanders without secrecy to make the Germans think that if Canadians were moved there, that’s where an attack would happen.

Canadian innovations like the motor machine gun brigade which could quickly move to aid where needed and provide heavy indirect fire, helped to overwhelm the defenders.(DND-LaC)

At 04;20 on August 8, a vast barrage opened up as thousands of Canadians, along with British, Australians, and French, accompanied by the still new technology of hundreds of tanks,  moved across no-man’s land, with the Canadians assigned to the centre. The Canadian idea of a creeping barrage combined with Canadians ideas of speed and mobility such as the motor machine gun brigades and “combined operation” of artillery, tanks, and aircraft, helped overwhelm surprised defenders.  This could be the model for the German “blitzkrieg” of WWII

Within hours the Germans had been pushed from their lines, and the Canadians took over five thousand prisoners and 161 guns.

A Canadian tank (notice the Maple Leaf on the glacis plate , moves past a field hospital at Hangard, (Library and Archives Canada)

The war’s worst defeat for the “Deutches Heer”, their commander General Erich Ludendorff, called it the “black day for the German army”.

On the first day Canadians had pushed the Germans back some 13 kilometres along a total 20 kilometre front.  In a war which had often been fought over mere metres of territory, this was the greatest advance yet.  The battle continued but more slowly over the next few days, officially ending on August 11, but with various mopping up battles and actions continuing for several more days.

Canadian and German wounded along with German prisoners, at a dressing station behind the advance.(Librafy and Archives Canada)

The defeat at Amiens was such that now the end of the war could be finally envisaged.

This victory also came to be known as the start of Canada’s 100 days, when they were assigned as the shock troops, leading and winning every subsequent major attack resulting in the Armistice on November 11th..

dated Aug 9. Tanks, one towing ammunition and supply sledges, move up the road as prisoners are escorted past, and a group of Canadians moves off to clear out a wooded section. (DND-LaC)

Canadians were awarded 10 Victoria Crosses, and 300 other bravery decorations for actions during the battle and in the following few days.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology

Electric scooters coming to Canada

Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Health care for seniors: possible election issue

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Members of Canada's LGBTQ want Health Canada to amend blood donation wait times

RCI | Français

Confidences d’un gaucher « contrarié » forcé à écrire de la main droite

RCI | Español

¿Por qué la enfermedad de Lyme es tan peligrosa? 

RCI | 中文

加拿大该不该禁手枪？多伦多市再次呼吁，联邦裹足不前，专家说法不一

العربية | RCI

الولايات المتحدة وتركيا وتحديات إقامة "منطقة آمنة" في شمال شرق سوريا