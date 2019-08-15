Data shows cannabis consumption down slightly in Canada

Since Canada legalized marijuana on Oct. 17 of last year, Statistics Canada has been tracking just how many Canadians are smoking pot and who they are.

The latest figures, covering this past April, May and June, were released today

Turns out, Cannabis consumption in the second quarter of 2019 was essentially unchanged from the same quarter in 2018, prior to legalization.

However, the number of Canadians aged 65 and older reporting cannabis use increased from 3% to 5% over this period, while cannabis use among 15- to 64-year-olds was stable (ranging from 10% to 25%, depending on the age group).

The latest data shows 16 per cent of Canadians over 15 years old reported using pot in during 2019’s second quarter.

That’s down slightly from 17.5 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The survey suggests males (21%) were almost twice as likely to use pot in the first half of 2019 as females (12%).

That held true for every age group except seniors aged 65 and older.

Almost three in five females reported never having consumed cannabis (59%), compared with just over half (51%) of males.

(Anybody detect a pattern here?)

About one-third of Canadians (males and females) reported having tried cannabis in the past but are not current users.

Finally, those who feared the for the livelihoods of old-fashioned dope dealers, said to be facing extinction after legalization, can let out a deep breath.

Just over 4 in 10 cannabis consumers (42%) reported purchasing at least some of their cannabis from illegal sources.

With files from CP, CTV, Statistics Canada