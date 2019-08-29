Struggling seniors ready to stand up and be counted

Sometimes–like that news anchor who went crazy in Broadcast News found out–enough really is enough.

That’s how a couple of women in St. John’s, Newfoundland were feeling a while back.

Mary Martin is 74 and Mary Moylan is 76.

Like a lot of their friends, they are still working because they lack enough dough to retire and were all that happy about it.

Martin works as a home-support worker and Moylan works as an accountant.

That’s better than a lot of friends are doing, serving hamburgers at a McDonald’s.

(An 80-year-old friend works as a housekeeper in retirement home where she lives.)

Martin’s income from the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement is $1,600 a month.

The poverty rate varies across Canada, but Statistics Canada lists the rate at $35,000 minimum income in St. John’s.

Do the math.

Martin and Moylan are not the only seniors struggling.

In 2017, Statistics Canada reported 238,000 Canadian seniors–about 3.9 per cent of the total population–were living below the poverty line.

Bottom line: life is a slog for those living only on government funding.

So Martin and Moylan decided to try to so something about it.

And SOS–Support our Seniors–was born.

Thursday afternoon, SOS held its first-ever meeting.

I caught up with Martin several hours before the meeting.