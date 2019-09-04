Truck of missing alleged neo-Nazi reservist found near U.S. border

A truck belonging to a former Canadian military reservist who has been missing for over 10 days has been found near the U.S.-Canada border in southern Manitoba.

There was no sign of Master Cpl. Patrick Mathews, who is in the process of being expelled from the military for alleged ties with a neo-Nazi organization.

Mathews was last seen by family members at his home in Beausejour, Man. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and reported missing to police the following Monday.

The RCMP confirmed Tuesday that Mathews’ red Dodge pickup had been discovered on a rural property in Sprague, Man. about 145 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police believe the truck, discovered Monday, had been there for approximately a week.

The RCMP says there are no indications Mathews has crossed the border into the U.S.

In a statement, the RCMP urged the public to avoid contact with Mathews.

“The RCMP believe Mr. Mathews may be under a significant amount of pressure due to this ongoing investigation and the extreme media coverage it has garnered,” the release says.

Mathews, a member of the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group, joined the reserves as a combat engineer in 2010.

He is alleged to have been involved with The Base, an organization described as a “neo-Nazi death cult” that promotes violence and hate.

The week following his disappearance, the Defence Department announced that Mathews’ request for voluntary release had been fast-tracked with the final paper work finalized in several weeks.

He was banned from participating in military activities and from wearing a uniform.

The week prior to his disappearance, the RCMP raided Mathews’ home in Beausejour, about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg, seizing multiple firearms but not making an arrest.

Mathews has not been charged with any crimes.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP