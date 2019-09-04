Patrik Mathews, seen in front of his Beausejour, Man., home, was reported missing on Aug. 26.(Gary Solilak/CBC)

Truck of missing alleged neo-Nazi reservist found near U.S. border

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:16
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 18:41
0 Comments ↓

Share

A truck belonging to a former Canadian military reservist who has been missing for over 10 days has been found near the U.S.-Canada border in southern Manitoba.

There was no sign of Master Cpl. Patrick Mathews, who is in the process of being expelled from the military for alleged ties with a neo-Nazi organization.

Mathews was last seen by family members at his home in Beausejour, Man. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and reported missing to police the following Monday.

The RCMP confirmed Tuesday that Mathews’ red Dodge pickup had been discovered on a rural property in Sprague, Man. about 145 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

A red 2010 Dodge Ram, similar to this one, belonging to former reservist Patrik Mathews, was found in southern Manitoba on Monday, according to the RCMP. (Beausejour RCMP)

Police believe the truck, discovered Monday, had been there for approximately a week.

The RCMP says there are no indications Mathews has crossed the border into the U.S.

In a statement, the RCMP urged the public to avoid contact with Mathews.

“The RCMP believe Mr. Mathews may be under a significant amount of pressure due to this ongoing investigation and the extreme media coverage it has garnered,” the release says.

Mathews, a member of the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group, joined the reserves as a combat engineer in 2010.

He is alleged to have been involved with The Base, an organization described as a “neo-Nazi death cult” that promotes violence and hate.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, shown here in a photo from 2015, will officially be dismissed from the Canadian Forces in several weeks when the needed paper work is completed. (Courtney Rutherford/CBC)

The week following his disappearance, the Defence Department announced that Mathews’ request for voluntary release had been fast-tracked with the final paper work finalized in several weeks.

He was banned from participating in military activities and from wearing a uniform.

The week prior to his disappearance, the RCMP raided Mathews’ home in Beausejour, about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg, seizing multiple firearms but not making an arrest.

Mathews has not been charged with any crimes.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Warships gather in Baltic

RCI | Français

Enseigner la philosophie c'est toujours pertinent au Cégep

RCI | Español

Ex primera ministra de Quebec sale a la defensa del francés en la provincia

RCI | 中文

加拿大新民主党处境艰难：经费不足，候选人难觅

العربية | RCI

هل ينجح الديمقراطي الجديد وزعيمه جاغميت سينغ في تكذيب استطلاعات الرأي؟