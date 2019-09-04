Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, April 24, 2019. The latest statement to hold rates steady, seems to leave the door open to a future rate cut. (Sean Kilpatrick-CP)

Bank of Canada: no rate cut, for the moment

By Marc Montgomery |
Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 11:30
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:05
In its first policy statement since July, Canada’s central bank has opted to hold its interest rate at 1.75 per cent.

This is a difference from several other banks, including the US Federal Reserve, which have lessened rates. This seems to indicate Canada’s bank is not as sure as some others that the economy will slow later this year.

Canada’s economy has been growing this summer which usually signals that the bank would increase the lending rate slightly to calm inflation. However, Canada is in a diplomatic dispute with China, affecting exports and the US and China are in a major tariff war and such international trade uncertainty has led to a lessening of business investment.

Eight times a year, the Bank of Canada meets to decide on where to set its benchmark interest rate. The bank cuts when it thinks the economy needs to be stimulated, and it raised when it wants to tame inflation. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

A statement from the central bank today said, “Canada’s economy is operating close to potential. However, escalating trade conflicts and related uncertainty are taking a toll on the global and Canadian economies. In this context, the current degree of monetary stimulus remains appropriate.”

There was also a concern that a lower rate might encourage Canadians to borrow and increase the already high household debt levels in this country.

A  majority of financial experts seem to feel the trade disputes could lead a further slowing of the economy in turn leading to a possible rate cut in the next policy statement at the end of October.

If not this year, the expectation is that a rate cut would take place early next year.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Economy, Politics, Society
Tags: , , ,

