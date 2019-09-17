Nova Scotia becomes 2nd province to offer free menstrual products in schools

Nova Scotia public schools will now offer free menstrual products to all their students, joining a growing list of places that have already adopted the idea.

The province’s 367 schools that host students from grades four to twelve are now required to provide menstrual products to their students free of charge.

Each school will choose how and where these products will be available.

They will receive posters to fill out and indicate where students can find menstrual products.

Kelly Regan, Nova Scotia minister for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, joined by Zach Churchill, the province’s minister of Education, announced it on Tuesday at Halifax West High School, in the province’s capital.

The initiative aims to reduce the stress that some students may experience when it comes to their time of the month, but also to help low-budget students focus on other essential elements.

The idea was already in place in some schools across the province and the country, but Nova Scotia is only the second province, after British Columbia, to implement a province-wide initiative.

And it’s not just schools that have started to do it, Halifax Regional Municipality libraries have been offering free menstrual products in their toilets since the beginning of the year.

Free products are also available at one of the province’s universities and at Halifax Airport.

Now, the Halifax Regional Council is considering offering free products at all municipal facilities.