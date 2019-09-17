The annual International Plowing Match and Rural Expo events are huge, and hugely popular, This is the 2018 event in southwestern Ontario (via Ontario Plowmen's Association)

The international plowing match 2019

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:35
0 Comments ↓

Share

If you like horses, old tractors, new tractors, antique farm equipment, new farm equipment, crafts, food, old skills, a variety of skills testing and competitions like, oh say, pumpkin launching, and agriculture in general, then you would know about the very popular international plowing (ploughing) matches.

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo is a huge annual event and it starts today in Verner, a small town about halfway between North Bay and Sudbury, about 400 kilometres north of Toronto.

This year the event is being held in Verner in northern Ontario, indicated by red balloon (Google maps)

The event, which runs until September 21st, annually attacts tens of thousands of visitors with over 77,000 last year  attending the event in Chatham, southwestern Ontario.

Horses and horse team ploughing events are a regular and popular feature of the events (IPM and Rural Expo)

In addition to the actual ploughing skills competition, Ontario’s provincial political leaders, New Democrat Andrea Horvath, Green Party Mike Schreiner, Liberal leader John Fraser, and Premier Doug Ford of the Progressive Conservatives will take part in the opening ceremonies and themselves have a mini competition to see which one can plough the straightest furrow.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the 2018 event, He is of course driving a Ford tractor in blue- the Progressive Conservative colour. He and other party leaders are attending this year’s opening ceremonies today and will be in a friendly ploughing competition (Geoff Robins-The Canadian Press)

At least one federal politician, currently on the federal election campaign trail,  will also be there, Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party.

Lots of interesting things to see such as this antique steam powered saw. (IPM and Rural Expo)

Other events include lumberjack skills competitions, like log rolling in a pool of water, precision horse riding team, precision tractor driving, and live music performances. For the first time those not officially competing will also be able to try their skills with their own tractors or horses and ploughs.

The precision tractor square dance is always popular (IPM and Rural Expo)

The Canadian Forces precision parachute team, the Skyhawks will also drop in with demonstrations tomorrow.

The Canadian Cowgirls precision riding drill team will be on hand as well this year. (IPM and Rural Expo(

The event covers about 1,000 acres, to accommodate over 1,000 RVs and trailers, car parking, 400 vendors, various display and special event areas, and of course the ploughing competitions.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International

The international plowing match 2019

Arts and Entertainment, International

Passing of a jazz legend, Vic Vogel

White throated sparrows like this were studied for the effects of a common neonicotinoid insecticide which could end up in their diet of seeds (Wiki commons- Cephas)
RCI | Français

Les PME québécoises contre le flou dans la tarification de l’électricité

RCI | Español

La vida de las cosas

RCI | 中文

沙特受袭击对加拿大意味着什么

المخرج تايكا وايتيتي مجسدا دور الزعيم النازي أدولف هتلر والممثلة الأميركية سكارليت جوهانسون مجسدة دور ام الطفل الذي خلق صديقا من نسج خياله هو الزعيم الالماني في فيلم "جوجو رابيت" المتوّج في مهرجان تورنتو السينمائي الدولي الـ 44/حقوق الصورة: مهرجان TIFFالعربية | RCI

جمهور مهرجان تورنتو يختار المضحك المبكي