New book aims to heal the ill-effects of male violence

There’s a new music book out–not one of those coffee table doorstops, nor an in-depth look into a what made this or that singer great, or at least memorable, or even a collection of sheet music from Broadway shows you might have once picked up at Colony Music in Manhattan or Archambault Musique in Montreal.

No, this one is called Music For Women (Survivors of Violence): A Feminist Music Therapy Interactive eBook

It’s by Sandi Curtis, who recently retired from Concordia’s music therapy program.

The official launch was last week and a for a lot of people it may not come a moment too soon.

Curtis is a music therapist who believes there are curative powers in the acts of listening and making music.

Her eBook combines both text and links to appropriate music aimed at helping survivors of male violence.

Curtis’s aim is to help victims break the social isolation many suffer from at the hands of their abusers, then to get the women to recognize that they are not alone and not to blame and then to help them to begin writing songs.

I had the pleasure of speaking by phone with Dr. Curtis on Monday.