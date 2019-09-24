The provincial police in Canada's most populous province have decided to use gender neutral terms in public reports . (Samantha Samson-CBC)

An “individual” was arrested: change in police policy on gender

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 09:47
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:30
0 Comments ↓

Share

The Ontario Provincial Police force has announced they will no longer identify victims or criminals by gender in public reports.

The “OPP” are a provincially regulated force that patrols the provincial highways, and outside of areas not covered by municipal police which often means smaller towns in the province.

The force quietly decided that in order to be more progressive, victims and suspects in their public reports will only be mentioned as “the individual”, or “the accused”.

Quoted by the CBC, Sgt. Carolle Dionne, the spokesperson for the force say “It doesn’t matter if it was a male or a female who was an impaired driver or speeding down the highway, what matters is that we pulled them over and laid a charge.”

She went on to say that in a situation where they have to be more specific they will say, “appears to be a female” or “appears to be a male.”  However, in a case where a criminal suspect has been identified by witnesses as male or female, they police would continue to identify that they are seeking a male or female suspect.

She said the force made the policy change after reviewing the Police Services Act, the Ontario Human Rights Code, and privacy laws and also decided to go a bit further by avoiding use of gender specific nouns in public communications.

Other police forces have so far not followed suit.

Additional information-sources.

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Yukon: a very unusual reunion with the “sourtoe” cocktail

Environment, International, Politics

Climate Action Summit: What was said

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Experts on sleep (and lack of it) are meeting in Vancouver

Environment, International

Massive loss of N.American birds: study

RCI | Français

Pénurie de main-d’œuvre : le Conseil du patronat salue le plan de lutte

RCI | Español

Rabón Patricio Del Kämpo. La patológica lógica del pato

RCI | 中文

抗衡气候变化，城市需要更大权限：加拿大维多利亚市长的呼吁

العربية | RCI

الحب والغيرة وتخاطر علم النفس في حوار مع الشاعر صلاح الأشقر