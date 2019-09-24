A $500-million lawsuit that alleges that residents at Quebec nursing homes, known as CHSLDs, are having to pay for soap, laundry services, shampoo and other basic necessities, will now move forward. (CBC)

Quebec judge advances class-action nursing homes law suit

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 10:33
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:50
0 Comments ↓

Share

Talk to many Quebecers with loved ones in the province’s long-term-care nursing homes for the elderly and–for the most part–any conversation will likely produce a troubled wince…or something worse.

Many will tell you stories that lead to tears; others will vent.

It is all anecdotal, of course, but stories that range from abuse to neglect abound, as treatment appears to dwindle while the province attempts to get a grip on its health care funding.

Amidst the grumbles, consternation, resignation and anger, a class-action law suit was launched last year against the Centres d’herbergement de soins de long duree (CHSLDs), as the nursing homes are known in French, by a patients rights group called the Conseil pour la protection des malades (CPM).

The lead plaintiff in the class action suit against the Quebec government is Daniel Pilote, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and has lived in a CHSLD in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu for four years. (Radio-Canada)

On Monday, a Quebec Superior Court judge authorized the $500-million suit to move forward.

The suit seeks compensatory damages of $250 to $750 per resident, as well as exemplary damages of $100 per per person for each month spent in a CHSLD.

It would cover about 34,000 patients who have used the province’s CHSLDs since July 2015.

The allegations of systemic neglect and mistreatment of patients must now be proved in court.

Paul Brunet leads the patients rights group that is suing the provincial government. (cbc.ca)

“I think we have a good case,” Paul Brunet, the CPM’s executive director, told the Montreal Gazette on Monday.

“We’re very optimistic.”

Brunet added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the case is ultimately decided by the Supreme Court of Canada.

At least 400 patients have signed to be part of the suit, whose lead plaintiff is Daniel Pilote.

He is a resident of a CHSLD facility in town of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, who has muscular dystrophy and is paralysed from the neck down.

When the suit was originally filed, Pilote told reporters that he found it “inconceivable” that he had been so badly treated at the nursing home.

At this CHSLD in Drummondville, a pilot project is underway using volunteers to help take care of residents due to chronic staff shortages. (Radio-Canada)

The suit survived a legal challenge by provincial government and the province announced last week it planned to set up a committee of experts to develop a policy on long-term care.

Late last year, the Quebec ombudsman criticized the management of CHSLDs, accusing the government of reducing basic services such as hygiene to the point that pressure ulcers had become an endemic problem.

“When you tell a person, a patient, that there’s not enough people to take that person to the washroom, that he or she has to do in his diaper and that person starts crying, this is a violation of that person’s dignity,” Brunet, the patients rights advocate, told CTV News.

“And that is protected by the Canadian and Quebec Charter.”

With files from CBC, CTV, Montreal Gazette

Share
Categories: Economy, Health, Politics, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Yukon: a very unusual reunion with the “sourtoe” cocktail

Environment, International, Politics

Climate Action Summit: What was said

Economy, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Experts on sleep (and lack of it) are meeting in Vancouver

Environment, International

Massive loss of N.American birds: study

RCI | Français

Pénurie de main-d’œuvre : le Conseil du patronat salue le plan de lutte

RCI | Español

Rabón Patricio Del Kämpo. La patológica lógica del pato

RCI | 中文

抗衡气候变化，城市需要更大权限：加拿大维多利亚市长的呼吁

العربية | RCI

الحب والغيرة وتخاطر علم النفس في حوار مع الشاعر صلاح الأشقر