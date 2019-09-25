Study finds Ontario vitamin B12 shots over-hyped

A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine has revealed some head-scratching figures about vitamin B12 use in Ontario.

Based on figures from the Toronto-based Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, researchers found that between January 2011 and October 2015, 146,850 seniors 65 or over in the province were prescribed B12 shots.

Of those, 93,615–or 64 per cent–either had tests confirm they already had normal B12 levels, or they were not tested at all.

The study’s co-author, William Silverstein of the University of Toronto, calculates that the unneeded prescriptions cost the province’s health-care system $45.6 million annually.

Silverstein told Global News the cost for a monthly shot in Ontario is $44.33. ($33.70 paid to the doctor per visit, $6.74 for administering the shot and $3.89 for the drug itself.)

Over-the-counter B12 tablets, which have been shown to work just as well for most people, cost a fraction of that–as little as $30 for a full year’s supply of tablets.

Silverstein and his team were unable to determine the cause of the over-prescribing but suspect that patient demands may play a role.

He adds that some studies have shown that only a quarter of Canadian physicians are aware of the evidence base surrounding B12 supplementation and that, he says, could also be a contributing factor.

Silverstein says approximately 20 per cent of Canadian seniors are actually B12 deficient, noting that older adults are more prone to B12 deficiency because as a person ages, his or her ability to absorb the vitamin can decrease.

A Statistics Canada population survey published in 2013 found, on average, seniors had only slightly lower levels of B12 than younger adults.

B12 is found in animal-based sources such as meet, fish, poultry, eggs and dairy products.

The shots have gained popularity as a terrific energy booster but debate continues over B12’s effectiveness for many people..

