The LINK Online, Sep 27.28.29, 2019

Your hosts Terry, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Major research projects to understand climate change effects on the Arctic

Hundreds of scientists from several countries have now embarked on two simultaneous and related research projects in the Arctic.

The yearlong project involves a research ship which will drift with the ice and a land-based operation. It’s called the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, or MOSAiC , while the land based project is called T-MOSAIC, the T is for terrestrial.

Levon spoke with Warwick Vincent, a polar scientist and Canada Research Chair at Université Laval in Quebec City.

Massive loss of N. American birds: study

The morning chorus of birds in N.America is not what it used to be. A new study points to why that is. The study analysed recent bird population data, and compared it to that of several decades ago.

They found that there are about 3 billion birds fewer now that there were in 1970.

Marc spoke with Adam Smith (PhD) was one of the lead researchers. He is Senior Biostatistician, Environmental Stewardship Branch, Canadian Wildlife Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada

Working to De-radicalize- one person at a time

A programme in Calgary, Alberta seeks to connect with young people and steer them away from gangs and violence. It’s part of a larger effort both nationally and by individual cities to prevent both radicalization and gang violence.

It’s called “Re-direct” and involves city social workers and police.

Terry spoke with programme co-ordinator is Sgt. Gareth Joels of the Calgary Police Service.