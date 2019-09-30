Canadian gold medal bobsleigh pilot, Kaillie Humphries is now free to try out for the U.S. (CBC)

Olympic bobsledder wins release from Canada to try for U.S.

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 09:31
Last Updated: Monday, September 30, 2019 10:24
0 Comments ↓

Share

After a highly publicized complaint against official Canada’s bobsleigh organisation, medal winner Kaillie Humphries has been granted a release from Bobsleigh-Canada-Skeleton (BCS), the official national sports organisation.

Humphries had filed a complaint against the team coach alleging repeated verbal and emotional abuse, and sued the organisation for a release saying the BCS was in breach of its harassment and discrimination policy.

Shown here in 2014 in Calgary Alberta, Humphries, 24, had alleged abuse by the team coach. An independent investigation did not substantiate those allegations (Jeff McIntosh- CP)

An investigation by an independent third party into the allegations took a year before a decision this month that stated, “in the investigator’s opinion there has been no breach to relevant policy”.

After investing 15 years of time and money for the athlete, BCS initially refused to grant the release to allow her to compete for a rival country. This weekend however, the sports organisation decided to move on and grant the release.

In a long statement on Twitter, Humphries thanks Canada and Canadians who had supported her.

Humphries who lives in California and this month married an American is trying out for a position on the American bobsled team.

She and brakewoman Heather Moyse won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, and bronze in 2018 with brakewoman Phylicia George.

The U.S. team coach welcomes Humphries (who is trying out for the team), but Canadians are divided about her decision, some saying she should now pay back the public monies invested in her, while others wish her well. (Getty Images)

Reaction from Canadians to her request and now release from the Canadian team and desire to compete for the U.S, has been mixed.  Judging from comments on forums and twitter it seems perhaps evenly divided between those Canadians who wish her well, and those who are quite bitter about the public monies invested in her only to have her now wish to compete for a top rival country.

The USA team coach told the Associated Press that he is “extremely excited” by the news.

Additional information-sources

Kaillie Humphries twitter

https://twitter.com/BobsledKaillie/status/1178382724903518208

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Olympic bobsledder wins release from Canada to try for U.S.

RCI | Français

UNICEF Canada et ses petits héros : une campagne de financement en ligne

RCI | Español

Informe sobre relación entre indígenas y ciertos servicios públicos

RCI | 中文

渥太华论坛：户外活动对孩子健康成长至关重要

العربية | RCI

اكتفاء كندا الذاتي من النفط ممكنٌ نظرياً لكنه بالغ الصعوبة عملياً