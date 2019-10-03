Short film brings homelessness to life

A front-line worker has created a moving public service announcement to draw attention to the heartbreak of homelessness.

Barry Moore is an adult care worker at the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre. A friend of his had written a piece of music that touched his heart as did the plight of people living on the streets. He put the two together and decided to create a short film with his own money and on his own initiative.

Friends in the film business in Calgary offered to help but were too busy, so he flew across the country to Newfoundland where it was easier to get help. He paid actors a token and the outfit renting the equipment never sent him an invoice. As is often the case, Newfoundlanders were exceptionally kind and helpful.

The result is a simple, but effective film showing the cruelty sometimes visited on the homeless. It also illuminates the profound sadness often felt by people living on the street.

Ask your candidate about homelessness, says film maker

A news release exhorts people to spread the video and to ask the political parties now running for office what they plan to do about homelessness. The election campaign is set for October 21, 2019.

Moore also asks people to donate to a charity that serves homeless people near them. Charities can use the video to issue their own appeals for donations for the reduced cost of $75 to edit the film to add their own name and logo.

The Canadian government statistics agency states: “In 2014, it was estimated that over 235,000 Canadians would experience homelessness within the year.” Statistics Canada addss: “In 2014, approximately 2.3 million Canadians (representing 8% of the overall population aged 15 and over) reported that, at some point in their life, they had to temporarily live with family, friends, in their car, or anywhere else because they had nowhere else to live.”

(video by Barry Moore)