Atlantic bluefin tuna are corralled by fishing nets off the coast of Barbate, Cadiz province, southern Spain. Two studies by environmental groups say overfishing of the Atlantic continues, in part because quotas are too high. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Atlantic bluefin tuna are corralled by fishing nets off the coast of Barbate, Cadiz province, southern Spain. Two studies by environmental groups say overfishing of the Atlantic continues, in part because quotas are too high. The report notes that a third of the world's fish stocks are overfished, and over 60 per cent are being fished at their maximum. A new global study shows the fish are now being hunted almost everywhere in the world.(Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Where have all the tuna gone?

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:05
Last Updated: Thursday, October 3, 2019 15:09
0 Comments ↓

Share

We love tuna.  In sushi, in tins at the store, or fresh examples at the fishmongers. But in just a few years time we could be asking that opening question as global fishing of the species continues unabated.

A new study examines all the various local and regional fishing data to give the first global picture of tuna fishing.

Angie Coulter (BSc) is the lead researcher on the global database from the Sea Around Us, which is an international multi-partner research group which includes the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Angie Coulter, lead author, explains findings of a worrisome study into global tuna fishery and bycatch

The study published in the journal Fisheries Direct, is entitled “Using harmonized historical catch data to infer the expansion of global tuna fisheries”, (open access here)

The study notes that there are a variety of catch datasets from various sources, and mostly for the species of major economically interest. This study, perhaps for the first time gathers them into a global database.

Bluefin (maguro in Japanese) are referred to as ‘black diamonds’ by fishermen who, in part due to pressure from those concerned with the species’ rapid decline.. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)

It notes that where once the extent of the fishing was extensive, but still limited, there are now virtually no tuna stocks anywhere that aren’t being hunted.   Coulter says for example that Bluefin tuna used to comprise 20 per cent of catches in the 1950’s but now the level is “negligible”.

Comparing data, the researchers show how tuna fishing has expanded enormously from the 1950’s to present, as fleets grow and as they travel further to catch the dwindling species (Coulter et al)

Ocean tuna catches increased from around 310,000 tonnes in 1950 to over 4.1 million tonnes by 2016. Global landed catches as reported by the Regional Fishery Management Organisations (RFMO), plus preliminary estimates of unreported discards of the world-wide tuna fisheries increased from around 450,000 t in 1950 to approximately 5.6 million t in 2016, although the report notes the figure could be much higher.

New technologies have allowed fishing fleets to double their potential capture power every 35 years, but as stocks are depleted that means the catch amounts remain the same. meaning a far higher percentage of remaining fish are being removed (UBC Institute of Oceans and Fisheries)

In addition, advances in technology allow fleets to locate remaining stocks and maintain the catch levels. Coulter says this hides the fact that there are fewer and fewer fish by giving the impression that because catch levels are the same, the stocks must therefore be stable.

Even though the report is very worrisome about the continued maximum exploitation of the world’s tuna fishery, especially Bluefin, Coulter notes that fleets only have to have observers on a mere 5 per cent of the vessels.

Bluefin tuna are often frozen at sea before arriving at the huge Tsukiji wholesale market in Japan where a single fish can sell for tens of thousands of dollars. (Toru Hanai-Reuters)

Thus  Coulter says virtually all of the tuna boats are unmonitored and catch reports by vessels, and even by government agencies around the world, may be deliberately under-reported, further exacerbating the pressure on remaining stocks.

The report also mentions the issue of “by catch” the capture of species not being sought, or undersized fish. This includes many sharks, but the by catch is usually discarded overboard, for the most part dead or dying, further depleting the ocean. She says this substantial by-catch and disposal happens with no repercussions.

She notes that because of the lack of accurate information about catches, which is possibly higher or much higher than reported, accurate quotas are not possible, and thus the creation of a sustainable fishery. The report recommends much greater comprehensive reporting by the RFMO’s and that transparency and accountability are vital components for proper management.

additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, International, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Atlantic bluefin tuna are corralled by fishing nets off the coast of Barbate, Cadiz province, southern Spain. Two studies by environmental groups say overfishing of the Atlantic continues, in part because quotas are too high. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
Economy, Environment, International, Society

Where have all the tuna gone?

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Hockey- the human cost of fighting

RCI | Français

L'Événement Carrières : 10 000 emplois à combler en 2 jours

RCI | Español

Cooperación internacional de Canadá ¿qué proponen los partidos políticos?

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔市举办因纽特人艺术展

العربية | RCI

قراءة في التظاهرات الجديدة للشباب العراقي ضد الفساد الحكومي والبطالة