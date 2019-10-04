Workplace issues affect doctor’s health: survey

Almost one-third of Canada’s doctors have experienced burn-out and results of a survey suggest several reasons why. The Canadian Medical Association which represents more than 75,000 doctors and residents has delved into the results of a survey it conducted earlier and found several work-related factors.

Many doctors work while sick

It found that 53 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the efficiency and resources in their workplace. As for their work-life balance, 38 per cent reported they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Over 20 per cent went to work despite being sick or distressed in the previous year.

Among other problems, 48 per cent said they did not lead an active enough lifestyle, 22 per cent said they did not regularly eat healthily and 18 per cent did not have a personal doctor.

Doctors tend to be physically healthier

The CMA reports that in spite of what may appear to be alarming results, doctors tend to be physically healthier than the general population. It concludes that the strongest behavioural predictors of psychological well-being are physical activity and healthy eating. The strongest work one are career satisfaction, work-life balance and working while ill. It calls for efforts to be made on all these fronts to support physician health and wellness.