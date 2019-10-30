The barren-ground caribou are important for Indigenous people’s food security and culture. ( ©David McGeachy/WWF-Canada)

Northerners want caribou calving grounds protected: WWF

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 09:56
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:31
0 Comments ↓

Share

Populations of barren-ground caribou in Canada’s Arctic are plummeting to the point they may never recover, says Brandon Laforest of World Wildlife Fund Canada. And a poll conducted by Environics Research suggests that 87 per cent of residents of northern Canada want their calving grounds to be declared fully protected areas that do not allow industrial development such as oil and gas or mining projects. 

“The main reasons we heard were that we need to do something to protect our declining caribou,” he says. “Also, very importantly, it’s also a very important food security issue and cultural preservation issue for Inuit (Indigenous northerners), especially in the territory of Nunavut.” 

Barren-ground caribou used to number in the tens of thousands in Canada’s Arctic but populations are said to have declined by 90 per cent. (Peter Ewins/WWF-Canada)

Many said governments not doing enough

More than half of respondents said their territorial government is not doing enough to protect caribou. Only on-third of respondents said they are. The negative opinion was lowest in the territory of Yukon where calving grounds of the Porcupine herd are already protected. 

Of the respondents, 86 per cent said the most effective way to protect the caribou was to protect their habitat. 

Laforest is urging governments to protect calving grounds of the caribou and notes that in Nunavut for example, that represents only six per cent of the territory. If all were calving grounds there were protected he says it would only overlap 10 per cent of high mineral potential, so he does not believe that would be too drastic a limit to mineral exploration and development.

He is also calling on governments to provide for more research and monitoring to try to find out why the caribou herds are declining so precipitously.

Brandon Laforest says it is critical to protect the calving areas of the barren-ground caribou. (Elisabeth Kruger)
Share
Categories: Environment, Indigenous
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Revivre grâce à la course, le Dr Sylvain Gagnon au marathon de New York

RCI | Español

Je suis “La Muerte” - Yo soy La Muerte: Tilica 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大的石油钻探公司正在纷纷南迁至美国

سيمون جولان باريت، وزير الهجرة في كيبيك (إلى اليمين) مع فرانسوا لوغو، رئيس حكومة مقاطعة كيبيك - (أرشيف) - Radio Canada / Ivanoh Demersالعربية | RCI

إخضاع طالبي الهجرة إلى مقاطعة كيبيك لامتحانٍ للقِيم الكيبيكية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Montréal et d'autres villes du Québec reportent l'Halloween pour cause de mauvais tempsLe NPD établit ses priorités : l’assurance-médicaments et la réconciliationLe pacte fiscal officiellement signé par Québec et les municipalitésLe milieu des affaires insatisfait de l’augmentation des cibles d’immigrationLe gouvernement Legault impose un test des valeurs dans la sélection des immigrantsCondamné en 2005 pour avoir agressé sa fille de 4 ans, Luc X de retour en prisonL'érosion des sols due aux activités humaines date de 4000 ansLe Wexit pourrait-il devenir une réalité?Le premier service au monde de livraison par drones à l'aéroport d'EdmontonFeux de forêt : les forts vents font craindre le pire en Californie
Keystone pipeline leaks oil in northeastern North DakotaElizabeth May is 'interested' in being the next Speaker of the House of CommonsPanel recommends major changes to Ford government's controversial autism programFormer Juul executive alleges company shipped tainted nicotine cartridgesBoeing CEO grilled on 737 Max 8 system failures, his $23M pay packageChile withdraws as APEC, climate summit host as riots, protests continueFatal Hydro One helicopter crash shows need for clearer safety belt rules, says TSBBianca Andreescu eliminated from WTA Finals after knee injury forces her to quit 2nd matchSingh says he's 'not satisfied' with NDP's election results, lone Quebec MP says party faces an uphill climbQuebec will make immigrants pass 'values' test