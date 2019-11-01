Costumes no more: Canada’s PM foregoes Hallowe’en dressup after scandals

Hallowe’en has come and gone, and with it the annual chance to dress up in scary or humourous, or inspired costumes so enjoyed by children as they go door to door seeking candy treats, and for those adults who dress up for various Hallowe’en parties.

Canada’s re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a reputation for liking to dress up in costume.

In past Hallowe’ens he has dressed as Clark Kent / Superman, both when taking his children around to collect candy and in Parliament.

In 2015, he dressed up as Hans Solo from the Star Trek movie.

In 2016 it was as the pilot from the children’s book “the Little Prince” by Saint-Exupery

Last year he dressed as Sherlock Holmes.

But then there was the case earlier that year there was a lot of discussion, much of it negative, within Canada and internationally about Trudeau’s trip to India where he had his whole family dress up in “Bollywood” and several other “traditional’ Indian styles of dress.

This year however, after the scandals of the ‘brownface’ Aladdin dress up and the ‘blackface’ singer of several years past, the returning Prime Minister decided restraint was the better path and there were no costumes and none of the readily sought photo-ops as in past years.

Additional information-sources